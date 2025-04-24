National

Federal judge issues temporary order to keep detained Columbia student in Vermont

By Laura Romero, ABC News
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A federal judge in Vermont issued a temporary restraining order to keep Mohsen Mahdawi, the Columbia student who was arrested during his citizenship interview last week, in Vermont.

In the written order filed on Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford said the order was necessary to "prevent disputes" about jurisdiction "or any other issues that may arise in the case of involuntary movement of a petitioner between states."

On Wednesday, Judge Crawford said he was going to issue the temporary restraining order and ordered a hearing for next week to decide whether Mahdawi should be released while his case proceeds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

