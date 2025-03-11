Federal judge halts Louisiana’s first nitrogen gas execution, state says it will appeal

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — A federal judge has halted Louisiana’s first death row execution using nitrogen gas, which was scheduled to take place next week.

U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, stopping the state from immediately moving forward with the execution — which would have been Louisiana's first execution in 15 years. Attorney General Liz Murrill said the state will immediately appeal the decision.

Last month, Jessie Hoffman Jr. filed a lawsuit against the state and sought to block his March 18 execution date. During a hearing last week, attorneys for Hoffman argued that the execution method of nitrogen hypoxia is cruel and unusual punishment under the U.S. Constitution and infringes on Hoffman's freedom to practice his religion, specifically Buddhist breathing and meditation exercises.

They also said the method, which involves an industrial, full-face mask, will ignite and worsen his diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and claustrophobia, causing mental torture.

Attorneys for the state argued that nitrogen hypoxia has proven to be successful in Alabama, saying the method is seemingly painless and an approved method under Louisiana law.

Republican officials including Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill say the state is long overdue in delivering justice that has been promised to the families of victims.

Hoffman, 46, was convicted of the 1996 murder of Mary “Molly” Elliott in New Orleans.

Murrill told The Associated Press last month that she expects at least four people will be executed this year. There are 56 people on Louisiana's death row.

Louisiana is following in the footsteps of Alabama, which has executed four people using nitrogen gas. During last week's hearing, state officials described Louisiana's execution protocol using nitrogen gas to be nearly identical to Alabama's.

Under the protocol, the subject is strapped to a gurney, forced to breathe pure nitrogen gas through a mask placed on their face, depriving them of oxygen.

