Feast Week viewing guide: What to know for every major women's hoops tournament

‘Tis the season for basketball all day, every day. The annual Thanksgiving week tournaments are already underway with the best games waiting to be watched with leftovers in hand.

There are multiple ranked games already scheduled, with more to come if ranked teams win their opening-round games in the bracket-format competitions.

The week is highlighted by No. 19 Tennessee and No. 21 Indiana meeting in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday (6 p.m. ET, FOX) while No. 2 UCLA and No. 6 UConn play each other in the Cayman Islands Classic on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops).

Yahoo Sports compiled the most notable tournaments of the week to mark on your calendars. Each tournament features a game to watch and a discussion topic for the dinner table. The events are listed by order of start throughout the week with games beginning Wednesday. All times are ET.

Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship

Location: The Bahamas

Date and TV: Wednesday on FloHoops (First set of games was completed on Monday)

Teams: No. 8 USC (4-0), No. 15 Ohio State (3-1), Columbia (2-3), East Carolina (2-2), Florida (4-1), Georgia (4-1), Oklahoma State (2-2), Penn State (5-0), Purdue (2-2), Seton Hall (3-2)

Wednesday

Seton Hall vs. East Carolina, 11 a.m.Columbia vs. Florida, 1:30 p.m.Purdue vs. Georgia, 4 p.m.Ohio State vs Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.Penn State vs. USC, 9 p.m.

Storyline for dinner

Young POY candidates: USC freshman guard JuJu Watkins is backing up her place on Player of the Year watchlists with 28.3 ppg (fourth), 7.3 rpg, three apg and 2.7 spg. She's hitting 61.5% of her 3s on an average of 4.3 attempts per game. She could become the second freshman to win the Naismith and Wooden Awards three years after UConn star Paige Bueckers was the first.

Watkins is a Los Angeles native and the latest top recruit to decide to stay home and play basketball. With more decisions like hers, and more talent around the country constantly improving, parity in the women’s game remains at a high. It’s also the final season of the Pac-12 as we know it, and it could be one of the best.

Game to circle around the couch to watch

Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State came into the tournament fresh off a near upset on the road against Colorado, which moved up to No. 3 in the AP poll. The Cowgirls led by seven midway through the third, but Colorado secured the win with a 30-16 final frame. Oklahoma State hit a program-record 15 3s largely by forward Lior Garzon (5-of-9) and guard Anna Gret Asi (6-of-10).

Ohio State’s defense and full-court press is its largest asset, but USC broke through it in the season opener for the upset. A strong shooting day by Oklahoma State could lead to the same result for Ohio State.

Ball Dawgs Classic

Location: The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Date and TV: Wednesday and Friday, FloHoops

Teams: No. 4 Stanford (4-0), No. 13 Florida State (4-0), Northwestern (3-1), Belmont (2-2)

Wednesday

Florida State vs. Northwestern, 2 p.m.Stanford vs. Belmont, approximately 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship, 9:30 p.m.Consolation, approx. 11 p.m.

Storyline for dinner

A record in the midst: Few Stanford fans would have wanted to see forward Cameron Brink at the free-throw line in the final minute of a close game a few seasons ago. She was 64.7% from the line as a freshman and 61.5% as a sophomore.

But last year, the elite shot blocker improved to 84.8% and ended the year on a make streak. After starting her senior season a perfect 24-of-24, she’s at 72 consecutive free throws. It’s three off the Division I record of 75 set by North Dakota State’s Michelle Gaislerova in February 2020.

The last time Brink missed a free throw was Jan. 27 at home against Oregon State. She was 7-of-8.

Game to circle around the couch to watch

Championship: Barring any upsets — and Belmont would seem most likely after nearly upending Mississippi State while Stanford needed overtime to dispatch Duke — it will be a championship game of ranked opponents.

The Cardinal are rolling with their frontcourt of Brink and Kiki Iriafen combining for an average of 37.1 ppg and 19.3 rpg. Iriafen is shooting 68% and Brink is averaging 3.8 blocks. Florida State has leaned on guards O’Mariah Gordon and Ta’Niya Latson, who was the first freshman to lead the ACC in scoring. They combine for 36.6 ppg (shooting 40%) and 7.3 apg.

Cancun Challenge — Mayan Tournament

Location: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya (Cancun, Mexico)

Date and TV: Thursday-Saturday, FloHoops

Teams: No. 23 Washington State (5-0), Maryland (2-2), UMass (0-4), Green Bay (2-1), Georgia Tech (4-0), Creighton (3-1), Michigan State (4-0), James Madison (4-1), Montana State (2-2), New Mexico (2-2)

Thursday

Maryland vs. Washington State, 11 a.m.UMass vs. Green Bay, 1:30 p.m.Georgia Tech vs. Creighton, 4 p.m.Michigan State vs. James Madison, 6:30 p.m.Montana State vs. New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday

Washington State vs. UMass, 11 a.m.Green Bay vs. Maryland, 1:30 p.m.Creighton vs. Michigan State, 4 p.m.New Mexico vs. Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m.James Madison vs. Montana State, 9 p.m.

Saturday

UMass vs. Maryland, 11 a.m.Washington State vs. Green Bay, 1:30 p.m.

Storyline for the dinner table

What potential mid-majors you might see in March: Holiday tournaments are a big boost for teams outside of the major conferences when it comes time to select at-large bids for the NCAA tournament.

The tournament lost most of its AP-ranked clout this week when Maryland fell out of the poll for the first time in 13 years, and Creighton lost its ranking after a 12-point loss to Green Bay (oh, awkward).

Green Bay won the 2023 Horizon League regular-season title, but lost to Cleveland State in the league’s tournament. It was left out of the NCAA tournament after a 28-6 season and no signature wins. It can help its 2024 cause further with good games against Maryland and Washington State in Cancun.

James Madison won the Sun Belt bid and lost to Ohio State by 14 in last season’s tournament. It’s another one to keep an eye on for March matchup reference.

Game to circle around the couch to watch

Maryland vs. Washington State: The Terrapins' suffocating nonconference schedule of ranked opponents continues and so far, they haven't handled it all that well. Maryland has struggled defensively: 87.5 ppg ranks almost last, as does their 59.8% defensive rebound rate and 3.2% block rate. Washington State is the last of the gauntlet.

It is the first test for Washington State, the girls-just-wanna-have-fun stars of last season's tournament. The Cougars have more depth this season and a more balanced scoring attack around senior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Paradise Jam

Location: UVI Sports & Fitness Center, Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands

Date and TV: Thursday-Saturday on ESPN networks

Island Tournament Teams: No. 3 Colorado (4-0), No. 10 NC State (4-0), Cincinnati (2-1), Kentucky (2-2)

Thursday

Cincinnati vs. Colorado, 1 p.m.Kentucky vs. NC State, 3:15 p.m.

Friday

Kentucky vs. Colorado, 1 p.m.Cincinnati vs. NC State, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday

Colorado vs. NC State, 1 p.m.Cincinnati vs. Kentucky, 3:15 p.m.

Reef Tournament Teams: No. 12 Texas (4-0), High Point (3-1), South Florida (4-1), Arizona State (4-1)

Thursday

High Point vs. South Florida, 5:45 p.m.Arizona State vs. Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday

Arizona State vs. South Florida, 5:45 p.m.High Point vs. Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday

High Point vs. Arizona State, 5:45 p.m.South Florida vs. Texas, 8 p.m.

Storyline for the dinner table

The Buffaloes you should be talking about: Colorado's football program was the biggest story in sports in the fall with head coach Deion Sanders at the helm. As the losses mount and push them out of bowl contention, the Colorado buzz is rightfully shifting toward the women's basketball program.

Colorado moved up to No. 3 in the AP women’s basketball poll Monday in its highest ranking since it was No. 2 in the final poll of the 1995 season. The Buffaloes were 30-3 that season and made it to the Elite Eight, matching their previous best and the farthest Buffalo has made it since.

This Colorado team returns four starters from a Sweet 16 squad. All four are averaging double digits, led by forward Aaronette Vonleh (19.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and her 71.7% efficiency. Frida Formann (15 ppg) is 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Game to circle around the couch to watch

Colorado vs. NC State: The upset queens of November are squaring off in the Virgin Islands. Colorado took down then-No. 1 LSU to open the season and NC State, which was unranked at the time, upset a healthy then-No. 2 UConn squad.

Saniya Rivers began her career in South Carolina before transferring to NC State in her home state of North Carolina ahead of her sophomore season. Her 17.3 ppg, six rpg, 5.8 apg and three spg are all career highs. The guard is hitting at a 52% clip, also a career high.

Fort Myers Tip-Off

Location: Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College (Fort Myers, Florida)

Date and TV: Thursday-Saturday, FSWBucs.com unless otherwise noted

Island Division Teams: No. 19 Tennessee (3-1), No. 21 Indiana (3-1), No. 22 Oklahoma (5-0), Princeton (3-1)

Thursday

Oklahoma vs. Princeton, 3 p.m.Tennessee vs. Indiana, 6 p.m. on FOX

Saturday

Indiana vs. Princeton, 11 a.m.Tennessee vs. Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m. on Women’s Sports Network

Shell Division Teams: Wisconsin, Arkansas, Boston College, Marquette

Friday

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m.Boston College vs. Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Third-place game, 5 p.m.Championship, 7:30 p.m. on Women’s Sports Network

Storyline for the dinner table

Your family member's Ivy, but make it sports: The Ivy League had a great second week of the collegiate season. Princeton took top-five-ranked UCLA to a final possession, Columbia lost by four to Duke, and Harvard kept in it with Baylor. There is a real possibility the league has multiple teams in the NCAA tournament.

Princeton, which upset NC State in the NCAA first round last season, returns Ivy League Player of the Year Kaitlyn Chen, Ivy Rookie of the Year Madison St. Rose and co-defensive Player of the Year Ellie Mitchell. The Tigers have won the past four Ivy League titles dating back to 2018.

Game to circle around the couch to watch

Tennessee vs. Indiana: Both squads took losses to lower-ranked opponents this month and are looking to build up their nonconference résumé with a signature win. Indiana features Mackenzie Holmes, a Player of the Year contender, and Tennessee will hope to have its star, Rickea Jackson, healthy.

Cayman Islands Classic

Location: John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands

Date and TV: Friday and Saturday, FloHoops

Teams: No. 2 UCLA (4-0), No. 6 UConn (3-1), No. 7 LSU (5-1), No. 9 Virginia Tech (3-1), Niagara (2-2), Tulane (3-1), Virginia (3-1), Kansas (2-1)

Friday

Virginia vs. Tulane, 11 a.m.LSU vs. Niagara, 1:30 p.m.Virginia Tech vs. Kansas, 5 p.m.UConn vs. UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane, 11 a.m.UCLA vs. Niagara, 1:30 p.m.LSU vs. Virginia, 5 p.m.UConn vs. Kansas, 7:30 p.m.

Storyline for the dinner table

Championship powerhouse contenders, with a topping of drama: The topics in this group of teams are aplenty with four programs ranked in the top 10. It has two reigning Final Four contenders (champion LSU, Virginia Tech) and two former powerhouses (UCLA, UConn). With so much firepower, it's unfortunate there will be only one major meeting of top-ranked teams. Virginia Tech and LSU both avoided major opponents, though Virginia is the third-best nonconference opponent in the Tigers' schedule. The two Final Four contenders will meet next week, allowing them up-close scouting. This could be a grouping seen in Cleveland for the 2024 Final Four.

Then there's the topping. LSU is still without Angel Reese, who is not with the team for unspecified reasons. UConn is dealing with more injuries as Azzi Fudd awaits injury status. UCLA is entering the Big Ten next season, which is sure to incite some intense discussions.

Game to circle around the couch to watch

UConn vs. UCLA: Bueckers settled back into the game nicely and is leading UConn through a tough early schedule. In the games forward Aaliyah Edwards is dominant, the Huskies fare fine with Bueckers even though Fudd is out with a knee injury. There is no word on severity.

UCLA is clicking along with five players averaging at least 12 points per game. They rank top in D-I in assists per game (22.5), rebounding rate (66.2%) and third in offensive rating (129.6).

Gulf Coast Showcase

Location: Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida

Date and TV: Friday-Sunday, FloHoops

Teams: No. 5 Iowa (4-1), No. 16 Kansas State (4-0), No. 18 North Carolina (4-0), Western Kentucky (4-1), Vermont (3-1), Florida Gulf Coast (3-1), Delaware (1-1), Purdue Fort Wayne (2-1)

Friday

Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky, 11 a.m. (Game 1)North Carolina vs. Vermont, 1:30 p.m. (Game 2)FGCU vs. Delaware, 5 p.m. (Game 3)Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m. (Game 4)

Saturday

Losers of Games 1 and 2, 11 a.m.Losers of Games 3 and 4, 1:30 p.m.Winners of Games 1 and 2, 5 p.m.Winners of Games 3 and 4, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.Third-place game, 5 p.m.Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Storyline for the dinner table

A major rematch for Caitlin Clark: Iowa could run up against Kansas State again in the championship game Sunday. The Wildcats upset Iowa, which was previously ranked No. 2, for the second time in two years. It was a highly inefficient showing for Caitlin Clark, who couldn't get anything going. The Iowa offense was choppy and Kansas State 6-foot-6 center Ayoka Lee controlled the paint, where Iowa is still developing talent and chemistry after the graduation loss of Monika Czinano.

Game to circle around the couch to watch

Semifinals: It's not wise to get ahead of ourselves, but if the opening day of games breaks the way it's likely to, the semifinals will be almost entirely all ranked opponents.

Kansas State and North Carolina have defenses ranked in the top 10 and limit turnovers (each average 10.3, ranking fifth). UNC junior center Maria Gakdeng, a 6-3 transfer from Boston College, will contend with Lee, the Division I record holder for points in a single game.

Iowa’s iconic logo shot-maker Clark could go up against a team of strong shooters in FGCU. The Eagles list all of their players as “shooter” and five of their top six players in minutes are hitting at least 62% of 2s and 42% overall.