Fatal apartment building fire in Manhattan

NEW YORK — One person was killed and six firefighters were injured after a multi-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Monday.

The fire started around 7:15 p.m. at a six-story residential building located between York and East End avenues on 82nd Street, according to a statement from fire officials.

When FDNY crews arrived to the scene, they reported heavy fire on the fifth and sixth floors.

The flames eventually extended down to the fourth floor, as well, officials said.

Crews stretched multiple hose lines and had to pull apart walls to fight the flames, according to a spokesperson for the FDNY.

The fire was elevated to three alarms around 7:40 p.m.

About 138 FDNY and EMS personnel responded to the blaze, representing 33 emergency response units, officials said.

FDNY officials say one civilian was killed, while six firefighters suffered minor injuries.

"You know, the art and skill of a firefighter is inherently dangerous," a spokesperson for the FDNY said on Monday night. "It's a cold night, we have a lot of water going on, we have ventilation -- windows breaking, we have a lot of fire and smoke. So, thank God, all the [injuries] seem to be minor at this time."

The civilian, who has not yet been identified, was found in the hallway of the fifth floor, the spokesperson said.

The fourth, fifth and sixth floors all suffered heavy damage from smoke and fire, and other parts of the building were damaged from the water.

Multiple apartments were impacted.

The FDNY said that an MTA bus was going to shelter some of the victims whose homes were affected until they could be "properly relocated."

Fire marshals will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

