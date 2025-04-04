Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Mason Marchment leads latest batch of playoff pickups

By Evan Berofsky, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

The excitement level is high. You can almost taste those fantasy winnings.* But it's still important to check everything. Because things sometimes require attention so you're not relying on the hope it'll automatically go the way you planned.

(*I think this goes without saying, but please DO NOT actually try to taste the winnings.)

Take charge. Get it done. And check the recommendations below to see if any of them can help push you over the line.

(Rostered rates as of Apr. 4)

Forwards

Logan Cooley, UTA (Yahoo: 44%)

Other than a couple of minor drop-offs and a lower-body injury, Cooley's second season has been superb. The 56 points — including 17 on the power play — and 144 shots represent decent totals, with nine and 22 of each coming in the last 10 games. Cooley also upped his hit count during that stretch by dishing out 13 while logging big minutes and operating as Utah's top center in all attacking situations. His fantasy profile has recently been boosted by improving on faceoffs, though you're really adding him for his offense.

Mason Marchment, DAL (Yahoo: 33%)

Some probably forgot about Marchment while he was out for a month after taking a puck to the face and undergoing surgery. It may have taken him some time to get back into form, but he's been on a heater since the start of March by racking up six goals — three of those PPGs — nine assists, 32 shots and 24 hits. Based on a top-six spot with Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund while joining forces with them on the Stars' strong backup PP unit, Marchment is primed to keep the stats flowing.

Ryan McLeod, BUF (Yahoo: 9%)

McLeod pulled off a hat-trick and another three-point performance back in January, and the fantasy world didn't think much of it. Fast-forward through the next 25 contests where he reeled off 24 points, 36 shots and 217 FW on an 18:56 average that also involved two PPAs and three shorthanded goals. And all that … has barely increased McLeod's coverage numbers. He's enjoying a career year, and barely anyone is paying attention even though he's in the upper-half of the Sabres' depth chart while participating on both special-teams groups.

Trevor Zegras, ANH (Yahoo: 7%)

The fact that we've reached April for Zegras' season debut in this column speaks to how far he's fallen as a fantasy commodity since recording back-to-back 60-plus point efforts (either that or he's been really, really good). Multiple ailments destroyed his production last year and carried over to the current campaign, where inconsistency eventually turned into another significant absence.

Zegras' fortunes — other than a three-game suspension — have turned around in the form of six goals, 12 assists and 46 shots at 17:20 per outing with a 13.0 shooting percentage that's not much higher than his normal averages. He's also found the scoresheet in nine of the last 13 matchups. Zegras has started to prove he's getting back to his better days, so you may want to grab a share of this upswing.

Sean Couturier, PHI (Yahoo: 5%)

It only took the Flyers firing John Tortorella for the offense to explode, though maybe part of that has something to do with them facing three weaker defensive sides in Montreal, Buffalo and Nashville. And even before Torts was let go, Couturier had been hot by way of 12 points from 12 games in addition to 37 shots with three and 10 of each since the personnel change. He's not the only one benefiting, as linemates Matvei Michkov (48%) and Travis Konecny (92%) have been equally unstoppable of late. Yet Couturier somehow remains available in 95% of Yahoo leagues. Go figure.

Jackson Blake, CAR (Yahoo: 5%)

It was a month and a half ago when Blake was first mentioned here on the heels of a multipoint appearance and a move up to the Canes' lead even-strength trio. He's also received time on the first power play, where he tallied four PPPs from the last five — including a pair of PPGs on Wednesday. Blake seems to be growing into his game and reaping the benefits. Maybe adding him can do the same for you.

Frederick Gaudreau, MIN (Yahoo: 3%)

Joel Eriksson Ek has been out since Feb. 25, though could be back soon. In the meantime, Gaudreau has inherited a larger role with better attacking wingers while recently jumping on Minnesota's first man-advantage and delivering an assist there last Thursday. Add on adequate amounts of shots and blocks to a hefty dose of faceoff wins and major minutes, and you've got a pretty good fill-in forward.

Andre Burakovsky, SEA (Yahoo: 1%)

It's been a different type of year for Burakovsky in that he's been overlooked due to underperformance rather than a series of injuries. He's made a surge the last two weeks, notching three goals and six assists — two of the PPA variety — while skating at a modest sub-14 clip. Burakovsky plays with a few serviceable linemates at both five-on-five and while up a man, so let's see if he can keep this going the rest of the way.

Defensemen

Brandt Clarke, LA (Yahoo: 23%)

Clarke's 31 points represent a decent haul for a rookie season, yet he's struggled to retain elevated ice times while enduring a few healthy scratches. The latter hasn't come up recently as the Kings have regularly used seven defensemen, though there's always a chance. Clarke still lines up on the second power play and has posted eight PPPs, with the last one coming on Sunday. That may come in handy, as LA's remaining matchups are against opponents ranked no higher than 15th in penalty-kill percentage. Even as Drew Doughty debuted in late January, he may not be pushed too hard, as the team is fairly safe to make the playoffs. Either way, there's an opportunity for Clarke to accumulate some scoring.

Ryan McDonagh, TB (Yahoo: 16%)

Congrats to McDonagh for reaching the 1,000-game mark, and this section will focus on the last 14. During that stretch, he's produced 10 points, 15 shots, 26 blocks and a plus-6 on a 20:18 average. One of the scoring plays came on the man-advantage, yet that's not a normal occurrence for McDonagh, as he's better known for his shorthanded skills. As the Bolts are in the hunt for the Atlantic Division crown, he should be provided with enough opportunities to maintain current form.

Matt Grzelcyk, PIT (Yahoo: 5%)

Grzelcyk has eclipsed his career-high with 36 points thanks to 13 PPAs and a prominent workload that usually sees him sharing the ice with Kris Letang. He had his four-game assist streak snapped on Saturday, but has averaged 22-plus minutes the last few weeks while supplying some blocks and a couple shots/hits. Grzelcyk may not be flashy, though he's reliable — and that's what you're ultimately looking for in a fantasy player.

Dante Fabbro, CLS (Yahoo: 5%)

Fabbro had a nice run going when he was originally discussed during November soon after being acquired on waivers from Nashville. The offensive output hasn't been consistent since and there was a brief injury, yet he's mainly dependable when it comes to the physical categories. And if we look at Fabbro's last four outings, he's registered 2 goals, 5 assists, 8 shots, 4 hits, 2 blocks and a plus-6 at 20:32 per night. With an even-strength partnership alongside Zach Werenski and a secondary PP role on a team that's recently been finding the back of the net like the 1980s Oilers (or pretty much any team from that decade), Fabbro needs to be on more rosters.

Goaltenders

Cam Talbot, DET (Yahoo: 37%)

Talbot has reclaimed the No. 1 job in Detroit after Petr Mrazek initially excelled and then got hurt while Alex Lyon has been erratic all season. Despite a 1-1-1 record last week, he only allowed a total of four goals and made 76 saves. The Red Wings still have a fighting chance for a Wild Card and will probably provide Talbot with all the action he can handle until they clinch a berth or are out of contention.

James Reimer, BUF (Yahoo: 4%)

Not many could've predicted Reimer would hold fantasy relevance in 2025, though the 37-year-old has recently reappeared on the radar by notching five straight wins and starting six of the last eight. Meanwhile, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has struggled since Feb. 27, going 3-7 with a 4.26 GAA and .845 save percentage — including the last outing on Saturday, where he gave up seven goals at Philly. He may be given another chance with the Sabres long out of the playoff race, though it's tough to go away from the hot hand. And as the Buffalo offense has been surging of late, Reimer is a solid streaming option.