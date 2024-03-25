Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Timothy Liljegren leads pickups to start the week

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

Max Domi, who has 13 points in 14 games, is still available in 72% of Yahoo leagues. Ryan Hartman, who can be had in 73% of leagues, has three goals and eight points across his past nine outings. Philipp Kurashev is still rostered in only 7% of pools despite having six goals and 14 points through 11 appearances in March.

Basically, whether you are looking to tweak your lineup before or during the playoffs, this week's offerings have plenty of short-term value for fantasy managers.

Chandler Stephenson, C/LW, Vegas Golden Knights (26% rostered)

Stephenson hasn't gone more than two games without picking up at least one point over his past 20 outings. That steady production has seen him register seven goals, 11 assists and 28 shots on net during that stretch. Stephenson spent most of Saturday's 4-2 win over Columbus alongside Jack Eichel at even strength and on the top power-play unit, assisting on both goals scored by Eichel in the contest. Stephenson has been up and down this campaign, but he is worthy of a flyer with Vegas scheduled to play four times on the road this week.

Dmitry Orlov, D, Carlina Hurricanes (24% rostered)

Orlov hasn't given the Hurricanes much bang for their buck this season after joining the team on a two-year, $15 million contract last summer. Still, he could provide fantasy managers with a boost this week. He has two goals, five assists, 14 shots and 15 hits in his past seven outings. Carolina has three games scheduled this week, including a visit to Pittsburgh and two home matchups versus Detroit and Montreal.

Jake Neighbours, LW/RW, St. Louis Blues (19% rostered)

Neighbours has been a streaky player in 2023-24, and he's in the midst of another hot streak. He has racked up five goals and two assists during a six-game point spree. Neighbours only had one goal and one helper over a 12-game span before his recent success. He has compiled 12 of his 25 goals and 19 of his 25 points across his past 28 outings. The Blues play three times at home this week, which should set up Neighbours well to carry over some momentum.

Timothy Liljegren, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (19% rostered)

Liljegren has accumulated 14 points, including 13 assists, over his past 17 outings. He has been a superb multi-category contributor, accounting for one goal, six helpers, 16 shots, 15 hits and 22 blocks across eight appearances heading into Toronto’s three-game week. Liljegren has seen time on Toronto’s top power-play combination of late, too.

JJ Peterka, RW, Buffalo Sabres (15% rostered)

Peterka has taken a significant step forward this campaign, compiling 24 goals and 44 points through 72 appearances. He slowed down a bit following a strong start, but he has picked up the pace again. Peterka has notched four goals, two assists and 15 shots in his past seven contests. His average ice time per game has been on the rise, and he should continue to benefit from his first-line deployment going into Buffalo's three-game week.

Morgan Frost, C, Philadelphia Flyers (6% rostered)

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Frost has caught fire with 17 points, including 12 helpers, across his past 21 appearances. His six-game point streak (three goals, five helpers) was halted in Sunday's loss to Florida. Frost's ice time has fluctuated wildly, but he appears to have finally gained as much trust as one can expect from coach John Tortorella. Even if that eventually changes again, Frost makes for a good addition entering the Flyers' three-game week that includes a matchup in Montreal and a home date with Chicago.

Jaden Schwartz, C/LW, Seattle Kraken (5% rostered)

Schwartz has hit the scoresheet in two of three games since returning from an upper-body injury. He potted a power-play goal following a four-game absence and picked up an assist in the contest afterward. Offense has been hard to come by for the Kraken, but Schwartz has provided the team with a bit of a spark. Seattle plays three times this week, including two meetings with the struggling Ducks. Schwartz had two goals, two assists and 10 shots in two outings versus Anaheim during the 2022-23 campaign.