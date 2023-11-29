Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Time to sell high on Trevor Moore?

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

Minnesota finished just outside the top 10 in the overall standings last season with 103 points and 46 wins. It has been a completely different story for the Wild in 2023-24, as the team sits near the bottom of the standings with a 5-10-4 record through 19 contests.

The decision to fire head coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods on Monday didn't come as much of a surprise, especially with the team mired in a seven-game winless slump. New bench boss John Hynes will look to get the Wild back on track.

Minnesota has several talented players who haven't been living up to expectations this season. Matt Boldy and Filip Gustavsson have already been featured as buy-low candidates in previous installments. Another prominent member of the Wild will make an appearance in this week's edition, joining some other struggling star players whom fantasy managers could acquire for bargain prices.

TRADE FOR

Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Wild (99% rostered)

Kaprizov will be harder to pry away from a rival fantasy manager than Boldy or Gustavsson. He hasn't struggled as much as they have, but he's still far behind the impressive scoring rates he set in his previous two seasons. Most notably, Kaprizov has struggled to finish his scoring chances.

Kaprizov has six goals on 68 shots through 19 appearances this season. His 8.8 shooting percentage is a dramatic drop from his 15.8% success rate from 2021-22 to 2022-23. Kaprizov netted a career-high 47 goals in his sophomore season and he had 40 goals over 67 outings last campaign. His shots per game haven't changed much and he's averaging more ice time (21:23) than he ever has before. Perhaps a new coach will give him the extra boost he needs to get back on the right path.

Example of a deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Kaprizov for Filip Forsberg and Matthew Knies

Mitchell Marner, RW, Maple Leafs (100% rostered)

Marner has been ice-cold following a hot start to the 2023-24 campaign, so the time to inquire about his availability is probably now. He has contributed just three assists (including one on the power play) and 16 shots on goal over his last eight games. Marner began the season with five goals, 12 helpers, six power-play points and 29 shots on net in his first 12 contests. That production includes a seven-game point spree from Oct. 24-Nov. 6.

Marner should be able to get back on track soon. He was separated from Auston Matthews during Monday's practice, moving to the second line with John Tavares and Tyler Bertuzzi. However, that won't hinder his fantasy value in the slightest, as he has played well alongside Tavares in the past.

Example of a deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Marner and Vitek Vanecek for Pavel Buchnevich and Adin Hill

Matthew Tkachuk, LW/RW, Panthers (100% rostered)

Tkachuk is another high-profile fantasy performer who has hit a bit of a rough patch offensively. He hasn't scored a goal in eight straight games going into Tuesday night's action, and he just ended a five-game pointless skid with an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over Ottawa.

Tkachuk isn't anywhere close to the blistering scoring pace he set in 2022-23 when he racked up 40 goals and a career-high 109 points over 79 games. He has scored just three goals through 21 games this season despite having 88 shots on target. Tkachuk is bound to improve upon his 3.4 shooting percentage, which makes him an intriguing buy-low candidate.

Example of a deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Tkachuk for Brock Boeser

Andrei Svechnikov, LW/RW, Hurricanes (85% rostered)

Svechnikov didn't make his season debut until Oct. 27 against San Jose following knee surgery. He has managed to register nine points in 12 appearances, but he only has one goal on 28 shots.

Svechnikov ended his 11-game goalless slump versus Columbus on Nov. 26. He was credited with six shots on target in the contest. He only has a 3.6 shooting percentage after operating at 11.5% over his previous five seasons. Svechnikov has been a high-volume shooter for the last two seasons, topping the 200 shots on goal on both occasions. He should be able to find his range eventually, and it doesn't hurt that he can pile up hits (24) as well.

Example of a deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Svechnikov for Mason McTavish

TRADE AWAY

J.T. Miller, C/RW, Canucks (99% rostered)

Miller has been outstanding this season, but his fantasy value may never be higher than it is right now. He has amassed 13 goals and 33 points in 22 games, which has him on pace for 123 points. Miller could end up flirting with the 100-point plateau, something he nearly reached with a 99-point effort in 2021-22, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he slowed down offensively.

Miller currently has an unsustainable 26.5 shooting percentage. That is well above his 15.3% success rate over the past eight seasons. You could be able to land a very good package for him in a trade, but make sure the return is worth your while.

Example of a deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Miller, Kris Letang and Jordan Binnington for Claude Giroux, Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger

Ryan O'Reilly, C, Predators (55% rostered)

O'Reilly has been a great addition for the Predators, giving the team a top-line center to play alongside Filip Forsberg. O'Reilly has 10 goals and 18 points through 20 appearances.

O'Reilly currently has a career-high 21.7 shooting percentage. He is also on pace for 41 goals and 74 points. He hasn't come close to the 70-point mark since he picked up 77 points in the 2018-19 campaign. O'Reilly also has never hit the 30-goal milestone in a season before. It shouldn't come as much of a shock when he begins to slow down significantly.

Example of a deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: O'Reilly and Arthur Kaliyev for Tyler Toffoli and Quinton Byfield

Charlie Coyle, C, Bruins (41% rostered)

Coyle has accounted for nine goals and 19 points through 21 games this season. He has stepped up as a top-six center with the Bruins. Coyle had plenty of sleeper upside going into the season, but his current scoring pace probably isn't sustainable.

Coyle is projected to reach 35 goals and 74 points, which would be well above his previous career highs of 21 tallies (2015-16) and 56 points (2016-17). His personal best 21.4 shooting percentage this season will also probably regress at some point. After all, he's posted a shooting percentage of 10.2 over his previous five seasons. Coyle is worth streaming while he's hot, but trying to sell high on him would probably be a good idea.

Example of a deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Coyle for Dylan Larkin

Trevor Moore, LW, Kings (48% rostered)

Moore has compiled 11 goals and 19 points over 19 games in an incredible start to the 2023-24 campaign. He has picked up two points in each of his past three outings, earning four goals and two assists during that span.

Moore has a 20.8 shooting percentage, which is substantially higher than his average of 8.2% over the previous three seasons. He is currently projected to reach 47 goals and 82 points this season. Moore had a career-high 48 points across 81 games last season, while occupying similar roles, so his current pace more than likely isn't feasible. He's another player who is worth riding for a little while he's rolling offensively, but seeing what you can get for him in a trade would be a wise strategy.

Example of a deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Moore and Aaron Ekblad for Adrian Kempe