Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: How to build the perfect bench

Building the perfect fantasy bench is maybe 90% about upside and 10% pragmatism. We must think mostly about collecting high-ceiling players with game-breaking potential, but, as a practical matter, we may actually need to start one of two of them at some point early in the year. So we can’t simply have a bench full of dudes who are anchored to the sideline.

Here’s my ideal six-player bench for a fantasy league of typical size and shape, consisting entirely of players available beyond the ADP top 115…

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars: He's an explosive rookie with size and super-mutant athleticism. Thomas is gonna play immediately for the Jaguars, so he's approved for early-season use in fantasy. We're drafting him for upside, but he offers a reasonable floor, too.

Blake Corum, RB, Rams: Another rookie, which may scare some of you. Corum should open the year as a rotational back in an offense that's repeatedly delivered league-tilting fantasy RBs under Sean McVay. The news that Kyren Williams will return punts is clearly a positive sign for Corum.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills: Among all receivers who saw at least 40 opportunities last season, Shakir posted the highest passer rating when targeted (133.6) and the third-highest YAC/reception (7.3). The Bills have over 240 vacated targets this season, so the situation is nearly perfect.

Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers: Yep, another rookie — and we're not yet done. Vidal is coming off a terrific preseason and enters the year as the No. 3 back on a Jim Harbaugh-Greg Roman team, behind a pair of high-mileage vets.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins: Like pretty much all Dolphins skill players, Wright is blisteringly fast (4.38), a threat to score on every touch. His situation is similar to Corum's in that both rookies are connected to offenses that produced essential fantasy backs last season.

Taysom Hill, QB/TE, Saints: I wouldn't typically recommend burning a bench spot on a tight end, but there's a very good shot Hill is actually going to be the Saints' goal-line back on top of his other assorted roles. He may just be a position eligibility glitch, a scandalous cheat code. (Or he's just the same old Taysom and you'll drop him in October. But hey, he's fun.)