Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Tight Ends

Trey McBride is the TE9 with 78 catches for 791 yards and will put the finishing touches on a breakout sophomore season against the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowing the eight-most receiving yards to tight ends this season.

Dallas Goedert has already tied his career high in receptions with 58, and has a chance to blow past that mark against the New York Giants in a must-win game with NFC East title implications for the Eagles. In Week 16, Goedert caught seven passes for 71 yards against the Giants. DeVonta Smith was injured last week, which could mean more targets for Goedert.

Check out how McBride, Goedert and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 18 TE rankings:

