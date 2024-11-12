Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

Congratulations to any fantasy football managers who were patient enough to wait out Minnesota Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson's return from a season-ending ACL injury. After missing the first seven games of the year, he's been eased back into the offense slowly, playing just 45% and 46% of offensive snaps in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. However, Week 10 did yield his big breakout game, especially for fantasy managers in full-PPR scoring formats, hauling in eight of his nine targets for 72 receiving yards to lead the team.

Week 11 will be a crucial one for fantasy managers with two top-five tight ends out of the mix due to a bye, including Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Cade Otton. Hopefully, you stashed Hockenson while you had the chance, but if not, we're here to help:

Find out just how high Hockenson landed in the team's Week 11 tight end rankings for full-PPR scoring leagues (or identify your next bye-week fill-in):

