Fantasy football depth charts for every NFL team in 2024

There are more fantasy football resources in 2024 than ever before, with advanced analytics and data becoming commonplace. However, sometimes the simplest of resources can be the most helpful. Here's a look at every single NFL team's fantasy football depth chart — every player you'll need to know heading into your drafts this season.

*Asterisks dictate an injured player (or a player wrapped up in a contract dispute/holdout)

Arizona Cardinals

QB: Kyler Murray (QB1 with top-five upside)

RB: James Conner (RB1 upside with an ADP at RB20)

RB: Trey Benson (Preferred backup RB)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Low-end WR1 to high-end WR2)

WR: Michael Wilson (Dynasty asset only)

TE: Trey McBride (Top-five TE)

The Arizona Cardinals offense is trending up in a big way with a healthy Kyler Murray heading into his second season returning from a torn ACL with star rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. in tow. After ranking bottom-seven in +EPA rate last year (40.8%) per PFF, expect this unit to take a significant step forward in terms of overall efficiency, with their starters at each skill position holding top-12 upside, respectively.

Atlanta Falcons

QB: Kirk Cousins (High-end QB2)

RB: Bijan Robinson (Top-three upside)

RB: Tyler Allgeier (Preferred backup RB)

WR: Drake London (Top-12 upside)

WR: Darnell Mooney (Late-round flier)

TE: Kyle Pitts (Top-five upside)

After three seasons of disappointing quarterback play, the Atlanta Falcons finally have a viable starter at quarterback in Kirk Cousins. With a solid offensive line and a massive upgrade in terms of passing accuracy, the Falcons should yield several viable fantasy assets in the 2024 season, with their No. 1 RB, WR and TE all having top-12 upside, respectively, on the season.

Baltimore Ravens

QB: Lamar Jackson (Top-five QB)

RB: Derrick Henry (RB1 upside)

RB: Keaton Mitchell* (PUP, ACL — potential IR stash)

RB: Justice Hill (Low-end backup option)

WR: Zay Flowers (WR2-WR3)

WR: Rashod Bateman (Late-round flier, injury history)

TE: Mark Andrews (Top-five TE)

TE: Isaiah Likely (Viable sleeper with potential for an increased role in 2024)

The Baltimore Ravens have a new-look backfield in 2024, highlighted by "King" Derrick Henry, heading into his age-30 season. Despite his age and the fact that he ranks second among all active running backs in the league with 2,030 career attempts, he's still as effective as ever. There's no doubt that running alongside QB Lamar Jackson should keep running lanes open for both of them, paving a way to high-end efficiency. Don't be surprised if Henry posts yet another RB1 campaign.

Buffalo Bills

QB: Josh Allen (Perennial QB1)

RB: James Cook (RB2)

RB: Ray Davis (High-end backup)

WR: Keon Coleman (Risky WR3/WR4 option with upside)

WR: Curtis Samuel (Risky WR3/WR4 option with upside)

WR: Khalil Shakir (Risky WR3/WR4 option with upside)

TE: Dalton Kincaid (Top-five upside)

The Buffalo Bills underwent a massive facelift this offseason, trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and letting Gabe Davis walk in free agency. That means plenty of new faces for QB Josh Allen to build a rapport with, including rookie Keon Coleman, who arguably has the most upside of any of them though could be a volatile option in Year 1. That's where TE Dalton Kincaid could emerge as the steal of your fantasy drafts, fresh off a season where he posted the fourth-most receptions from a rookie tight end in history.

Carolina Panthers

QB: Bryce Young (QB2/QB3 option in Superflex)

RB: Jonathon Brooks* (NFI list, ACL)

RB: Chuba Hubbard (Low-end backup)

WR: Diontae Johnson (Weekly WR2 — a screaming value at ADP of WR34)

WR: Xavier Legette (WR5/WR6)

WR: Adam Thielen (WR4/WR5)

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders/Tommy Tremble (Leave them on the waiver wire)

The Carolina Panthers didn't have a ton of help surrounding then-rookie QB Bryce Young last season, but that's changed heading into 2024. They've made investments along the offensive line while managing a trade for a WR1 in Diontae Johnson, who could prove a decent volume-based option in fantasy this season.

Chicago Bears

QB: Caleb Williams (High-end QB2)

RB: D'Andre Swift (Weekly RB2)

RB: Roschon Johnson (High-end backup in PPR leagues)

WR: DJ Moore (WR2 with upside)

WR: Keenan Allen (WR2 with upside)

WR: Rome Odunze (WR3 with upside)

TE: Cole Kmet (Low-end TE1/high-end TE2)

May we introduce you to the new-look Chicago Bears? Rookie QB Caleb Williams steps into an ideal situation in Year 1, throwing to what might just be the best wide receiver trio in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals

QB: Joe Burrow (Mid-range QB1)

RB: Chase Brown (Weekly RB2/RB3)

RB: Zack Moss (RB3 with upside)

WR: Ja'Marr Chase (Overall WR1 upside)

WR: Tee Higgins (Weekly WR2/WR3)

WR: Jermaine Burton (Late-round flier)

TE: Mike Gesicki (Leave him on waivers)

With a now-healthy Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to make a comeback in a very competitive AFC North. The biggest shift this offseason came with the trade of Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, leaving the backfield to RBs Chase Brown and Zack Moss. Keep a close eye on this battle throughout training camp, as both are looking like values based on their current ADPs.

Cleveland Browns

QB: Deshaun Watson (Make-or-break year, risky QB2 with low-end QB1 upside)

RB: Nick Chubb* (PUP list, ACL tear in Week 2 of 2023)

RB: Jerome Ford (Sneaky RB sleeper at his ADP of RB42 given uncertainty of Chubb's status)

WR: Amari Cooper (Weekly WR2 with WR1 upside)

WR: Jerry Jeudy (WR5/WR6)

TE: David Njoku (Top-five upside, though risky, as majority of production was with Flacco under center)

This is a make-or-break year for QB Deshaun Watson ... and the rest of the Cleveland Browns offense, it appears. With questions regarding RB Nick Chubb's health after a devastating knee injury last season, Jerome Ford could be a sneaky value, though his upside is fairly limited. Cooper is arguably the most exciting option in fantasy given his upside coming off a career year where he demonstrated a strong connection with Watson in their few games together.

Dallas Cowboys

QB: Dak Prescott (Mid-to-low-end QB1)

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (Ick, but could be a decent value if he handles the majority of goal-line work)

RB: Rico Dowdle/Royce Freeman (Pass)

WR: CeeDee Lamb (WR1 overall potential)

WR: Brandin Cooks (WR3/WR4)

TE: Jake Ferguson (Top-five upside based on volume)

The Dallas Cowboys let Tony Pollard walk in free agency and basically neglected the running back position altogether this offseason. That means the potential upside (especially in terms of volume) for this Cowboys passing offense feels fairly limitless. Look for Dak Prescott to continue to provide QB1 numbers as long as CeeDee Lamb is in the mix; that is, as long as he reports to training camp amid a contract dispute with the team.

Denver Broncos

QB: Bo Nix (Low-end 2QB/Superflex option)

RB: Javonte Williams (Weekly RB2/RB3)

RB: Jaleel McLaughlin/Audric Estimé/Samaje Perine (Perine likely on roster bubble, McLaughlin and Estimé are mid-range backup options)

WR: Courtland Sutton (Weekly WR3/WR4)

WR: Marvin Mims (Late-round flier)

TE: Greg Dulcich* (Late-round flier based on camp reports)

This is a new-look Denver Broncos offense here in 2024. How that "new look" works out for them is anyone's guess. Russell Wilson (release) and Jerry Jeudy (trade with Browns) both made their way out this offseason. Now, rookie Bo Nix will look to build on a successful career at Oregon under Sean Payton, in a crucial season should he hope to remain employed with the team in 2025 and beyond. There isn't much to get excited about in terms of the fantasy prospects, though given that not a single Bronco has an ADP higher than 107.0, there could be some value there, especially in the run game if Javonte Williams returns to form.

Detroit Lions

QB: Jared Goff (Low-end QB1)

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs (Top-five RB)

RB: David Montgomery (Weekly RB2)

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Top-five WR)

WR: Jameson Williams (Late-round flier)

TE: Sam LaPorta (TE1!)

No team scored more fantasy points in 2023 than the Detroit Lions (1,505.94 in half-PPR leagues) — yes, even ahead of the almighty San Francisco 49ers offense (1,503.69). Nothing has changed there heading into 2024, having retained OC Ben Johnson despite his standing as a top head coach candidate, as well as returning their star-studded personnel. The best value on this roster could just be Jared Goff, set to play 14 of his first 15 games indoors — where he plays his very best football — this season, currently QB13 off the board based on Yahoo ADP.

Houston Texans

QB: C.J. Stroud (Mid-range QB1 given lack of rushing upside)

RB: Joe Mixon (Weekly RB2 with RB1 upside)

RB: Dameon Pierce (Low-end backup)

WR: Nico Collins (Weekly WR2)

WR: Stefon Diggs (Weekly WR2)

WR: Tank Dell* (You guessed it — Weekly WR2)

TE: Dalton Schultz (Weekly TE2)

The Houston Texans traded for former Bills receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason, meaning they are now in contention for the title of "best WR trio in the league" ahead of 2024. The waters have muddied significantly in terms of how the target share between Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell will shake out, but one thing's certain — this is all good news for QB C.J. Stroud, as the talent around him will raise his floor in a big way heading into Year 2.

Green Bay Packers

QB: Jordan Love (Low-end QB1)

RB: Josh Jacobs (Risky fringe-RB1/RB2)

RB: AJ Dillon/MarShawn Lloyd (Late-round fliers)

WR: Christian Watson (Boom/bust WR4/WR5)

WR: Jayden Reed (WR3 with upside, especially in PPR leagues)

WR: Romeo Doubs (WR5/WR6)

WR: Dontayvion Wicks (Late-round sleeper)

TE: Luke Musgrave/Tucker Kraft (Late-round sleepers, Musgrave preferable)

The Green Bay Packers offense was a surprisingly efficient one in Jordan Love's debut season under center, ranking top-five in EPA per play (0.086) and average yards per play (5.7) while ranking seventh in touchdown drive percentage (25.8%). The newly extended Jordan Love has plenty of options in the passing game, but the pecking order for targets lacks clarity, which has made the offense a tough one to predict in 2024.

Indianapolis Colts

QB: Anthony Richardson* (Top-five upside)

RB: Jonathan Taylor (Top-five RB)

RB: Trey Sermon/Evan Hull (Low-end backup)

WR: Michael Pittman Jr. (Weekly WR2)

WR: Josh Downs (Late-round flier)

WR: AD Mitchell/Alec Pierce (Best left on waivers for now)

TE: Jelani Woods/Kylen Granson/Mo Alie-Cox (Woods has sleeper potential)

The Indianapolis Colts got a punch to the gut early in 2023 with then-rookie Anthony Richardson suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that derailed a promising start. Now healthy, Richardson will throw to a rich corps of wideouts including Michael Pittman Jr., second-year receiver Josh Downs and second-round rookie AD Mitchell, among others. Given their strengths in the run game paired with the quality of receivers (and the QB-whisperer tendencies of HC Shane Steichen), this offense is primed to take a huge leap forward this season, with an overall QB1 finish well within reach for Richardson if he can stay healthy.

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB: Trevor Lawrence (High-end QB2)

RB: Travis Etienne (Top-12 RB)

RB: Tank Bigsby (Mid-range backup)

WR: Christian Kirk (Weekly WR2/WR3)

WR: Brian Thomas Jr. (WR3/WR4)

WR: Gabe Davis (Boom/Bust WR4/WR5)

TE: Evan Engram (Top-five upside)

Is this the year QB Trevor Lawrence finally reaches his potential as a fantasy quarterback? 2024 feels like a make-or-break season for Lawrence's fantasy value, with arguably his best receiving corps to date available to him between a now-healthy Christian Kirk, rookie Brian Thomas Jr., and FA acquisition Gabe Davis joining TE Evan Engram, who led all tight ends with 114 receptions last season. Lawrence battled a series of injuries in 2023, so don't be surprised if, now healthy, he well outperforms his current ADP of QB21.

Kansas City Chiefs

QB: Patrick Mahomes (Top-five QB)

RB: Isiah Pacheco (Top-12 RB upside)

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Mid-range backup option)

WR: Rashee Rice (WR2/WR3)

WR: Hollywood Brown (WR2/WR3)

WR: Xavier Worthy (WR4)

TE: Travis Kelce (Top-five upside, but production could wane in age-34 season)

It's almost unfathomable to say that QB Patrick Mahomes — a back-to-back Super Bowl Champion — is primed for a "bounce-back" season, but it does seem that's the case in 2024. After a down year with a barren wasteland of receivers, the Chiefs made a concerted effort this offseason to surround Mahomes with talent, including field stretchers Hollywood Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy. Expect the superstar QB to be in for a huge bounceback in fantasy following his QB14 finish (points per game) in 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders

QB: Aidan O'Connell/Gardner Minshew (Risky, low-end options in 2QB/Superflex leagues)

RB: Zamir White (Weekly RB2/RB3 — could be solid value at ADP of RB23)

RB: Alexander Mattison/Dylan Laube (Mid-range backup options, with Laube favored in PPR leagues)

WR: Davante Adams (Risky WR1/WR2 given age, QB concerns)

WR: Jakobi Meyers (High-end WR3/WR4 option)

TE: Brock Bowers (TE2 with upside)

TE: Michael Mayer (TE3)

The Las Vegas Raiders offense might be sneaky good given their offensive personnel ... if it weren't for the quarterback position. The team finds themselves in the middle of a QB battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew (though it seems like A'OC has the edge to this point) — neither of which are high-octane options likely to lead each of these fantasy options to their true potential.

Los Angeles Chargers

QB: Justin Herbert (High-end-to-mid-range QB2)

RB: Gus Edwards (Potential volume-based value at RB35 ADP)

RB: J.K. Dobbins/Kimani Vidal (Risky, but high-end backup options)

WR: Ladd McConkey (WR3/WR4)

WR: Quentin Johnston (WR5)

WR: Josh Palmer (WR4/WR5)

TE: Will Dissly (Leave him on waivers)

The L.A. Chargers underwent a massive overhaul this offseason, moving on from WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and hiring HC Jim Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman. All signs point to a Run Game Renaissance in 2024; the only question is, which running back will lead the charge? Of the three viable options (Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Kimani Vidal), Edwards seems most likely to lead the team in carries, given Dobbins' health history and rookie Vidal being buried on the depth chart.

Los Angeles Rams

QB: Matthew Stafford (High-end option for 2QB/Superflex leagues)

RB: Kyren Williams (RB1 upside)

RB: Blake Corum (Preferred backup option — draftable)

WR: Cooper Kupp (WR2 with weekly WR1 upside)

WR: Puka Nacua (Top-five upside)

TE: Tyler Higbee* (PUP list, ACL tear in 2023 Wild Card)

TE: Colby Parkinson (Leave him on waivers)

The 2023 fantasy season yielded several league-winning values, including RB Kyren Williams and WR Puka Nacua — both waiver-wire gems. Though it's unlikely we'll see the same scenario play out in 2024, the Rams remain an offense projected to score a lot of fantasy points. The best value here may be Cooper Kupp, who dealt with hamstring and ankle injuries last year, currently being drafted as the WR18 in drafts, though it's likely he carries top-12 upside even heading into his age-31 season, as long as Matthew Stafford is in at QB.

Miami Dolphins

QB: Tua Tagovailoa (2QB/Superflex option)

RB: Raheem Mostert (Led the league in touchdowns last year)

RB: De'Von Achane (Has top-five upside but risky at ADP of RB11)

WR: Tyreek Hill (Top-five upside)

WR: Jaylen Waddle (WR2)

WR: Odell Beckham Jr. (WR4/WR5, optimistically)

TE: Jonnu Smith (Sleeper potential)

Once again, the Dolphins should be scoring plenty of fantasy points in 2024, headlined by WR duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle alongside one of the best one-two punches in the league at running back, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.

Minnesota Vikings

QB: Sam Darnold/J.J. McCarthy (2QB/Superflex option)

RB: Aaron Jones (RB2 with upside)

RB: Ty Chandler (Low-end backup)

WR: Justin Jefferson (Has overall WR1 upside)

WR: Jordan Addison (Weekly WR2/WR3 with upside, pending legal status)

TE: T.J. Hockenson* (PUP list, ACL tear in Week 16 of 2023)

TE: Josh Oliver (Leave him on waivers)

New QB, who dis? We don't really know yet.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but all indications have been that the team plans to bring him along slowly without any rush to start. That would make Sam Darnold the starting quarterback — at least for a short time. Though the thought of Darnold at QB is enough to make the hairs on any fantasy manager's neck stand tall, the good news is that Justin Jefferson can defy just about any situation at quarterback.

New England Patriots

QB: Jacoby Brissett/Drake Maye (2QB/Superflex option)

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (Weekly RB2)

RB: Antonio Gibson (Low-end backup in PPR leagues)

WR: K.J. Osborn (No.)

WR: Demario Douglas (Late-round flier)

WR: Ja'Lynn Polk/Javon Baker (Late-round fliers)

WR: Kendrick Bourne* (PUP, ACL)

TE: Hunter Henry (Weekly TE2)

There might only be one player to target from the New England Patriots offense in 2024 — RB Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson struggled a bit with injuries last year, but the team made a show of good faith by handing him a four-year, $36 million extension, which should have fantasy managers feeling good about their faith in him as a lead back in New England's system. Stevenson finished as the RB11 in his last full season (2022) and is currently being drafted as the RB21 in Yahoo leagues.

New Orleans Saints

QB: Derek Carr (2QB/Superflex option)

RB: Alvin Kamara (Low-end-RB1/high-end RB2)

RB: Kendre Miller/Jamaal Williams (Mid-range backup options)

WR: Chris Olave (Low-end WR1)

WR: Rashid Shaheed (WR3/WR4 with weekly upside)

TE: Juwan Johnson (Low-end TE2)

QB/TE: Taysom Hill (Sneaky value? Again?)

Most of us have turned up our noses at the New Orleans Saints offense, but recently, Matt Harmon laid out a pretty compelling case as to why this unit should have us a little curious about their potential to impact our fantasy rosters.

New York Giants

QB: Daniel Jones (No.)

RB: Devin Singletary (RB2/RB3)

RB: Eric Gray/Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Low-end backup option)

WR: Malik Nabers (WR2 with sneaky WR1 upside if the volume's there)

WR: Wan'Dale Robinson (WR4 with upside)

WR: Jalin Hyatt/Darius Slayton (WR5 territory)

TE: Daniel Bellinger/Theo Johnson (Potential sleepers in TE premium leagues, preferably Johnson)

The New York Giants are one of the league's least exciting offenses for fantasy managers to examine heading into 2024, having let Saquon Barkley walk in free agency (to be replaced with Devin Singletary), while still rolling with Daniel Jones at quarterback as he returns from a torn ACL. The one shining light here is No. 6 pick Malik Nabers — the LSU prospect who several evaluators ranked over star Marvin Harrison Jr. in the pre-draft process. Nabers offers top-tier athleticism, an elite ability to separate and is dynamic after the catch; given the lack of depth behind him at WR, he could be one of few rookies in the mix for a 140+ target season in Year 1.

New York Jets

QB: Aaron Rodgers* (Option in 2QB/Superflex leagues)

RB: Breece Hall (Top-five RB)

RB: Braelon Allen (High-end backup)

WR: Garrett Wilson (Top-five upside)

WR: Mike Williams* (PUP list, ACL)

WR: Allen Lazard (Late-round flier)

TE: Tyler Conklin (Sleeper TE)

QB Aaron Rodgers has been fully cleared following last year's Achilles injury, and fantasy managers everywhere are rejoicing. Last year, the Jets had the sixth-lowest accurate pass rate (55%) in the league, per PFF, which undoubtedly contributed to a lack of opportunity for assets like Garrett Wilson to come anywhere near their ceiling. The team ranked bottom-four in average yards per play (4.1), scoring drive percentage (26%) and total points scored (114). Expect all of those to trend up (along with the fantasy upsides of Hall and Wilson in particular) in the year to come.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB: Jalen Hurts (Top-five QB)

RB: Saquon Barkley (Risky RB1 at current ADP at 12.4)

RB: Kenneth Gainwell (Low-end backup)

WR: A.J. Brown (WR1)

WR: DeVonta Smith (WR2)

TE: Dallas Goedert (Low-end TE1)

The Philadelphia Eagles' biggest splash play this offseason was the signing of formal rival RB Saquon Barkley to lead the charge in their backfield. Playing alongside prolific rusher Jalen Hurts should open things up for Barkley in a big way, potentially paving the way for his most efficient season to date. However, he does feel a bit risky at his current ADP just outside of the first round, heading into his age-27 season while ranking 11th among active running backs in career rush attempts (1,201).

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB: Russell Wilson/Justin Fields (Wilson is an option in 2QB/Superflex leagues; if Fields wins the job, he has top-five upside based on rushing potential alone)

RB: Najee Harris (Weekly RB2/RB3 with upside)

RB: Jaylen Warren (Weekly RB2/RB3 with upside)

WR: George Pickens (WR2 with WR1 upside)

WR: Van Jefferson (Late-round flier)

WR: Roman Wilson* (Late-round flier)

TE: Pat Freiermuth (Low-end TE1)

The Pittsburgh Steelers ditched their conventional ways this offseason and opted to overhaul the quarterback and wide receiver positions on a dime. With veteran Diontae Johnson out of town, third-year receiver George Pickens is the defacto WR1 in this offense, coming off a 63-1,140-5 campaign on an offense that ranked bottom 10 in passing yards and 28th in passing touchdowns (15). Regardless of who wins the QB1 job between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Pickens' ceiling is much higher than his ADP of WR28, even despite the projected emphasis on the run game under new OC Arthur Smith.

Seattle Seahawks

QB: Geno Smith (2QB/Superflex option)

RB: Kenneth Walker (RB2 with upside)

RB: Zach Charbonnet (High-end backup option)

WR: DK Metcalf (WR2 with weekly WR1 upside)

WR: Tyler Lockett (WR3/WR4)

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Year 2 breakout candidate)

TE: Noah Fant (TE2)

What the Seattle Seahawks offense will look like under its new regime is still a bit of a mystery for fantasy managers, but that could mean the emergence of some viable flex plays late in drafts. One name to watch is WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, heading into Year 2 after a relatively disappointing campaign. However, he's been earning some rave reviews through training camp and should see some more opportunity in the offense given Tyler Lockett's continual decline in efficiency over the past couple of seasons.

San Francisco 49ers

QB: Brock Purdy (Low-end QB1)

RB: Christian McCaffrey (The 1.01 — duh)

RB: Elijah Mitchell (High-end backup option)

WR: Brandon Aiyuk (WR2 with weekly WR1 upside)

WR: Deebo Samuel (WR2 with weekly WR1 upside)

TE: George Kittle (Boom/bust top-five option)

There's no shortage of appreciation for the San Francisco 49ers offense ... that is, unless your name is Brock Purdy. As a starter (including playoffs), Purdy leads all quarterbacks since 2022 (min. 20 starts) in win percentage (.778), passing yards per attempt (9.1), touchdown-to-interception ratio (48-14) and NFL passer rating (110.1). Coming off a QB6 finish in 2023 where he ranked second in the league in fantasy points per dropback (0.62, tied with Lamar Jackson), Purdy projects as a decent QB value at his current draft slot of QB11.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB: Baker Mayfield (2QB/Superflex option)

RB: Rachaad White (High-end RB2 with PPR upside)

RB: Bucky Irving (Low-end backup)

WR: Mike Evans (Elite WR1)

WR: Chris Godwin (WR3 with top-15 upside)

TE: Cade Otton (Late-round flier)

There haven't been many changes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into 2024, as the team came to terms with both QB Baker Mayfield and WR Mike Evans on long-term deals this offseason. Luckily for fantasy managers, that makes their team a bit easier to project in the season to come. Expect Evans to continue to return ridiculous value in fantasy, while teammate Chris Godwin looks to bounce back after a down season where he finished as the WR37 in fantasy points per game. WRs coach Bryan McClendon notes that the plan is to move Godwin back into a near-full-time slot role, a position that yielded his most productive and efficient seasons for fantasy.

Tennessee Titans

QB: Will Levis (QB sleeper)

RB: Tony Pollard (RB3 with upside)

RB: Tyjae Spears (RB3 with PPR upside)

WR: DeAndre Hopkins (WR2/WR3)

WR: Calvin Ridley (WR2/WR3)

WR: Tyler Boyd (Late-round flier in PPR leagues)

TE: Chigoziem Okonkwo (Late-round flier)

QB Will Levis had an up-and-down rookie campaign, but the Tennessee Titans have done a lot to put him in position for a successful Year 2, upgrading the offensive line and bringing in free agent WRs Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in addition to RB Tony Pollard. This creation will either be the makings of a mad scientist or a stroke of brilliance, but in terms of fantasy production, this team should take a big step forward in 2024. Considering the new weapons he's working with and his absolute cannon of an arm, Levis could prove a decent late-round QB flier.

Washington Commanders

QB: Jayden Daniels (SNEAKY top-five upside!)

RB: Brian Robinson (RB2/RB3)

RB: Austin Ekeler (RB2/RB3 option in PPR leagues)

WR: Terry McLaurin (WR2)

RB: Jahan Dotson (Late-round flier)

TE: Zach Ertz (Do not draft)

After a disastrous 2023 season, the Washington Commanders hit the reset button at quarterback, selecting LSU's Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick. In addition to some of the upside new OC Kliff Kingsbury's system might offer, Daniels has elite rushing upside that could find him as a surprise top-five finisher in fantasy as a rookie.