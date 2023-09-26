Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: QBs

Do you know who the current No. 1 top-scoring fantasy quarterback is after Week 3? As we all expected, it's Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins!

Cousins has scored 72.70 points thus far, .34 points above Justin Herbert, whom we all expected to be among the top scorers at the position. Cousins, not so much. Yet, here he is, leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns (it helps that his two top targets, Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, are two of the best players at their position).

Will Cousins continue his excellent start?

Check out where Cousins lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 4:

Who do you think will finish at the top of the Week 4 QB leaderboard?