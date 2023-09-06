Fantasy Football Live is back for its 18th season with a new day, time and faces

We want you to start your fantasy football week off on the right foot. To help make that happen, we're making some changes! Now, we're going to be a part of your decision-making process when you're facing lineup choices on the very first day of the fantasy week.

That means our award-winning show, Fantasy Football Live is moving from Sunday mornings to Thursday nights for the NFL season!

FFL will start at 7 p.m. ET and take you on a weekly 75-minute ride full of sit-start advice, your pressing questions, data analysis, breaking news and much more, right up until kickoff of Thursday Night Football.

That's not the only exciting change as the show enters its 18th season. Along with veteran Yahoo Fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon, there are two new additions to the cast .

Former ESPN personality Jason Fitz joins the show as the host — and resident pot stirrer — as does new Yahoo Fantasy contributor Sal Vetri , who will offer his keys to victory each week. There will also be special guests on the show throughout the season.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter .

It all starts at 7 p.m. ET every Thursday during the fantasy season. You can watch FFL on YahooSports.com, the Yahoo Sports App, the Yahoo Fantasy app, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Looking for additional help on Sunday mornings? We still have you covered there, too. Andy and Matt will be back with quick-hitting video analysis and advice off inactives and breaking news.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your questions from his Twitter handle starting at noon ET Sundays all the way up to kickoff. Consider #AskFFL your Bat Signal.

FFL is the longest-running fantasy show on the internet and has consistently been honored in the fantasy industry as one of the leaders in the space. The 2023 season will bring a crisp new design prioritizing user interaction and high level topical analysis.