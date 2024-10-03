National

Fantasy Football Week 5: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take the field with teammates prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 5 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 5 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 5 Strategy

Week 5 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options

Numbers Do Lie: Brock Purdy's TDs are coming

Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint

Matchups to exploit to give you an edge

Trade Analyzer: Players to trade for/away

Which players will make or break your lineup

Storylines to watch: Is Rashee Rice even remotely replaceable?

Fantasy Power Rankings: Which offenses can we trust?

Running back report: Latest on fantasy's most important position

Panic Meter: Time to worry about these struggling players?

Fact or Fluke: Time to adjust expectations on biggest surprises?

Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 5 Conviction Picks

Week 5 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 5

Keys to winning your matchup

Rookie report four weeks into the season

🎧 Listen

Week 5 preview, lineup advice (coming Friday)

Fantasy Film Room: Checking in on the rookies

Stats you need to know for Week 5

Panic Meter: Discussing Breece Hall, Patrick Mahomes and more

Week 4 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Is this the week Brian Thomas Jr. breaks 100 yards?
Jayden Reed poised for a breakout performance against the Rams
Can Jerome Ford exploit a favorable matchup in Week 5?
Is it time for Travis Kelce to dominate with Rashee Rice hurt?
Stefon Diggs: A top fantasy WR despite playing second fiddle
Why Derrick Henry will keep his dominance going in Week 5
Can Xavier Worthy fill the void left by Rashee Rice?
Is Justin Fields a top-10 fantasy quarterback?
Why you should try to trade for Josh Jacobs now
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5
Jayden Daniels could finish season as QB1
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!