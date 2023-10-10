Fantasy Football Week 6 RB Rankings

Finally, the Josh Jacobs fantasy managers had been waiting for has been front and center the past two weeks of the season. After shredding the Chargers for 23.90 fantasy points in Week 4, Jacobs scored 17.40 against the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

More importantly, Jacobs earned 50 total touches in those games combined.

He'll get a much tougher matchup in Week 6 against the Patriots, but his workhorse role on the Raiders should keep his fantasy bottom line secure.

Check out where Jacobs lands in our RB rankings for Week 6:

