Fantasy Football: 2024's All-Rookie team — 1st-year players who'll make an impact from the jump

The 2024 NFL Draft class was a particularly rich one, especially when it comes to the quarterback and wide receiver position. Which players are set to make their mark in fantasy football right out of the gate? Here's a look at my 2024 All-Rookie Team for fantasy football.

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

There is no player whom I have drafted as often in fantasy this year as I have Jayden Daniels, so if he flops, I'll be in tough shape ... but the more I see from Daniels in the preseason, the less that seems to be a concern:

Every Jayden Daniels Throw and Run vs the Dolphins

10/12 for 78 yards

Daniels has officially been named the Commanders' starting quarterback (no surprise there) and is set to open up the season Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner poses elite upside as a runner, coming off a campaign where he led all FBS QBs with 1,134 rushing yards and another 10 touchdowns on the ground. It marked his third consecutive season with 700+ rushing yards dating back to his time at Arizona and he's arguably a more refined passer than a guy like Anthony Richardson, who's being drafted several rounds ahead of him.

Even with questionable depth at WR behind Terry McLaurin, there could be suitable passing volume and rushing production for Daniels to post a top-five season as a rookie.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks was the first running back off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, and for good reason. Coming out of Texas, Brooks was without a doubt the most balanced running back prospect in the class when considering his skills as a runner, receiver and blocker. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in early November after accumulating 1,425 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns through 10 games in the season.

Brooks opened up training camp on the active/NFI (Non-football injury) list and isn't expected to make his way back until at least Week 3, but once he does, expect him to be a true difference-maker for the Panthers.

He has a true three-down skill set that could make him a league-winner down the stretch, if the Panthers offense takes a step forward in Year 2 with Bryce Young under center.

RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals selected Trey Benson as the second running back in the 2024 NFL Draft. Coming out of Florida State, Benson showcased an elite combo of size, speed and agility that should have opposing defenders in dire straights at any given moment. Unfortunately for Benson, even though he possesses all of the physical traits you'd desire in a top-end fantasy RB, he hasn't had the best showing in training camp or displayed the kind of consistency you'd like to see from him in the preseason.

Veteran James Conner is still firmly atop the Cardinals RB depth chart in 2024, but he has never played a full season over seven years in the NFL, which means there probably will be an opportunity for Benson to start at some point in the year. Over three seasons at FSU, Benson ranked in the 85th percentile or higher in breakaway run rate (12%), missed forced tackles per attempt (0.39) and per reception (.38), as well as yards after contact per attempt (3.97).

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

What is there to say about Marvin Harrison Jr. that hasn't already been said? He comes out of OSU as a near-perfectly polished product, having posted 1,200+ receiving yards and 14 touchdowns with the Buckeyes in each of the last two seasons starting as a true sophomore.

The 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Winner is a threat at every level of the field with a refinement in his route running that isn't commonly seen in players with his type of length at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds. As a rookie, Harrison Jr. steps into a clear-cut WR1 role with the Arizona Cardinals that could be conducive to 140+ targets in Year 1 with a more-than-capable passer in veteran Kyler Murray.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

I didn't reach too far into the bag for this one, highlighting another rookie wide receiver drafted in the top six, which feels like low-hanging fruit. However, I'd argue that it could be Nabers is looking like the better value at his current WR25 pricetag.

Week 2's preseason game with Daniel Jones under center wasn't necessarily the prettiest, as Jones threw a pick-six and two other balls that arguably should have also been intercepted ... but still, having been targeted on 31.6% of his routes run was an encouraging sign of Nabers' usage for the regular season. Nabers was Daniels' primary target, reeling in four of his six targets for 54 yards, including this absolute gem:

Some fantasy managers may find themselves panicking slightly about the quarterback play Nabers will be subjected to in his rookie season. However, I'm willing to bet that a surefire path to a significant target share and elite combination of athleticism, speed and body control (as exhibited in the clip above) is enough to win out, even with Jones under center.

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Why did the Las Vegas Raiders opt to select Georgia TE Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft just one year after selecting Michael Mayer in the second?

I'd argue that it's because he was the fourth-best receiver in the class behind blue-chip WRs Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

Bowers unfortunately suffered an ankle injury in 2023, so we didn't get to see his entire season play out, but there's no doubt that when he was on the field, he was the best receiving tight end in the NCAA.

Over the past two seasons, Bowers has ranked in the 90th percentile or higher among tight ends in open target rate (80.4%), yards per route run (2.48), yards after the catch per reception (80.4%), receiving grade (92.0) and contested catch rate (57.7%) per PFF. Heck, Bowers was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award in each of the past two seasons, given to the top receiver in all of college football. He's that good.

Brock Bowers speed 👀😮‍💨



ALIEN

The Raiders just named Gardner Minshew their starting quarterback. He managed to orchestrate a good-enough offense in 13 starts with the Indianapolis Colts last year, supporting two 700+ yard receivers (Josh Downs with 771 and Michael Pittman Jr. with 1,152). Given Bowers' top-end ability after the catch, expect Las Vegas to orchestrate as many touches as he can handle in his rookie season, projecting as the team's second "receiver" behind Davante Adams.