Fantasy Football Rankings: Full PPR TE rankings for 2024

When looking to identify potential stars at the tight end position, especially in full-PPR scoring formats, your best bet is usually going to be to scope offenses without a true Alpha WR1 that might utilize a TE heavily in the passing game.

That makes second-year TE Dalton Kincaid a prime breakout candidate, as the Bills look to navigate their new-look offense with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis departing this offseason.

Though the team drafted WR Keon Coleman early in the second round this year, he emerged out of FSU as more of a splash-play, high-upside asset than a refined every-down option ready to assume a WR1 role from the jump. They've got third-year receiver Khalil Shakir returning this year, too, but it's looking likely that they've got him relegated to a "slot-only" role and might not be on the field for two-wide receiver sets. Then, there's FA acqusition Curtis Samuel, a player with upside but who has dealt with injuries

That's where Kincaid comes in with big-time potential to lead the Bills in target share. Is TE1 in full-PPR leagues in the realm of possibility?

Here's a look at the Yahoo Fantasy team's full-PPR TE rankings for the 2024 fantasy football season.

