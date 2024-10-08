Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

We're officially heading into Week 6 of the fantasy football season, and bye weeks are in full swing, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings on bye. That means your start/sit decisions are as crucial as ever without top-scoring assets like Justin Jefferson, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in your lineups.

Luckily some very viable flex plays have emerged in recent weeks — one of which in particular may just very well be available on your waiver wire — Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs.

Downs suffered a high ankle sprain in training camp but looks to be healthy now, having finished as a top-15 WR in PPR leagues in each of the past two weeks, totaling 8+ receptions and 69 or more receiving yards in each of those outings. Can he keep the hot streak going in Week 6 against a better-than-expected Tennessee Titans secondary?

To help you dominate the flex this week, here's a look at our team's Week 6 flex rankings for full-PPR scoring leagues:

Who will your start at the flex in your full-PPR scoring league?