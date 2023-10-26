National

Fantasy Football QB Rankings Week 8

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rolls out of the pocket against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson has been great this season, but he really put it all together in a Week 7 Ravens victory over the Detroit Lions. Jackson scored a whopping 33.88 fantasy points in Week 7, thanks to three touchdowns in the air and another one on the ground.

It was his highest fantasy total of the year by far.

Lamar will have a chance to further pad his stats in Week 8 when he'll take on the soft Cardinals defense. Check out where Jackson lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 8:

