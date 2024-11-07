Fantasy Film Room midseason review: Surprises, disappointments and why RBs matter | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two dive into our midseason review and reveal their biggest fantasy surprise and disappointment of the 2024 season so far. Tice highlights two 4th year running backs that are having career years in less than ideal situations. Harmon shares which offense has surprised him and disappointed him the most through nine weeks.

After the break, Nate shares which season trend he's nerding out about with running backs and Harmon shares a lesson he's learned this year about properly contextualizing WR talent on any given roster. The two end the show by previewing the TNF matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

(1:00) - Midseason review: Biggest fantasy surprise and disappointment so far this season

(3:00) - Nate Tice's biggest fantasy surprise at the halfway point

(20:15) -Matt Harmon's biggest fantasy surprise at the halfway point

(33:15) - Nate Tice's biggest fantasy disappointment at the halfway point

(42:15) - Matt Harmon's biggest fantasy disappointment at the halfway point

(48:45) - Nate Tice's trend he's nerding out about: RBs matter more than ever

(56:30) - Matt Harmons trend he's nerding out about: WR talent doesn't matter when this happens

(1:07:35) - TNF preview and prop bets: Bengals @ Ravens

