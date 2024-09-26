Fantasy Film Room: These WRs are beating the 2-high modern defenses | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The duo dives into a certain type of WR that is thriving and beating the 2-high shell modern defenses that are giving fits to most offenses (and Mel Kiper Jr.). Harmon looks into how the Buffalo Bills are using WR Khalil Shakir and the two identify other 'power slot YAC bros' that can find success against cover 2 defenses.

In the second half of the show, Nate shares what he's nerding out about and Matt reveals what he thinks is the 'coolest team in the NFL' in a new segment. The two end the show preview Cowboys vs. Giants on TNF and share which prop bets you should consider:

(3:30) - Trending fantasy topic: These type of WRs are beating modern 2 high shell defenses

(23:10) - Which under the radar WRs can thrive rest of season against modern defenses?

(37:30) - Nate is nerding out about this: These two WRs are back from the dead

(49:20) - Saying quiet part out loud: The Seahawks are the coolest team in the NFL

(1:01:15) - TNF preview and prop bets: Cowboys @ Giants

