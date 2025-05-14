Fantasy Basketball Loser Lineup: From dominance to disappointment, what's next for the Cavaliers?

The playoffs are where stars rise and weaknesses get exposed. Every defeated team leaves behind stories of promise and failure — the players who stand at the crossroads of potential and uncertainty. We're not here to dwell on the heartbreak of a postseason exit, but to sift through the aftermath, piecing together what it means for fantasy rosters and spotlighting the players who deserve your attention.

For every team sent packing, we'll analyze one standout player primed for growth and one major question mark that could impact the team's fantasy value.

The NBA offseason is already shaping up to be a drama-filled, rumor-laden affair. This is all about understanding what's next, not just for the teams themselves, but for the fantasy basketball managers who are getting a pulse ahead of the 2025-26 season.

From top seed to bitter exit

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a massive leap forward this season. They were arguably the top team in the NBA for most of the campaign, finishing with a record of 64-18 and the best record in the Eastern Conference.

64 wins (second-most in franchise history) ✅

Coach of the Year ✅

Defensive Player of the Year ✅

Despite those accolades, their title hopes were crushed in a 4-1 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Injuries played a factor, but the Pacers' physicality, depth and tempo wore the Cavs into submission on Tuesday night.

For fantasy managers, Cleveland was a hub for production. Four of the team's five starters finished in the top 60 in 9-cat leagues (Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen). Even Ty Jerome and mid-season addition De'Andre Hunter were in the top 120. Cleveland's season may have fallen short of expectations, but each player met or exceeded their preseason fantasy ADPs.

Evan Mobley: A star on the rise

Mobley leveled up this season, thanks to the Cavs' head coach, Kenny Atkinson, getting him more touches and encouraging him to shoot more 3s. It worked out, as Mobley posted career-highs in points and 3s. That alteration moved him from a fourth-round player to a second-round asset when considering his defensive chops, rebounding and playmaking.

I expect he'll still be a third-round guy in 2025-26, but that could be a bargain considering he's already one of the best defenders in the league with an offensive game that's just scratching the surface.

Did Ty Jerome fumble the bag?

Jerome's free agency adds another layer of intrigue. His efficiency as a bench scorer, shooting 51.6% from the field and 87.2% from the line, along with his spike games — going off whenever Mitchell or Garland missed time — made him a sneakily good performer, especially in deeper fantasy leagues. Re-signing him would give Cleveland more stability in their backcourt, but the team might prioritize other areas, leaving Jerome's landing spot unpredictable. His play in the second round of the postseason didn't help his chances of earning a significant raise this summer. Still, he proved to be one of the most impactful reserves during the season and that alone will give him a shot at playing 20 minutes a night on most teams looking for a boost from their bench.

What's next?

Looking at the bigger picture, I doubt Cleveland's playoff shortcomings will trigger sweeping changes. The foundation with Mobley, Mitchell, Allen and Garland is expensive, but elite. As one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, fantasy managers should have confidence in the Cavs running it back because they'll return determined and hungry to redeem themselves.

One thing's for sure, though: Mobley's stock is up, Mitchell remains the team's offensive anchor and Garland is still a premier fantasy point guard. I like Allen the least of the core four, but he's still a worthwhile double-double threat near Round 5 or 6 of drafts next season.