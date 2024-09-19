Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Power forward draft tiers for 2024-25 NBA season

The 2024-25 NBA season is fast approaching, so in conjunction with my latest points and category fantasy basketball rankings dropping, it's time to dig into my position-by-position tiers. I've covered the point guards, shooting guards and small forwards, so next up are the power forwards.

NOTE: Only some players will have analysis when listed in the tiers below. Players with multi-position eligibility will only appear in the positional tier where they played the most minutes last season or are projected to play this season.

The power forward landscape in fantasy basketball is flush with talent through the first three rounds. Emerging talents, including Evan Mobley and Jalen Johnson, are poised for breakouts, while Jonathan Kuminga could be the sleeping giant around pick 100. The PF position is pretty deep, as plenty of veterans can provide value to your roster across different categories. And for points leagues, players like Jerami Grant, Bobby Portis and rookie Alex Sarr are late-round options for consideration.

Tier 1: The elite PFs

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

3. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Giannis is not just a top-four option in points leagues; he's a game-changer. Even though you'll need to strategize around his poor free throw shooting in category formats, the consistent 30-10-5 production you'll get from your first-round pick is a sound investment.

A perennial first-rounder, Tatum offers the perfect blend of production and durability. As the top option on the best team in basketball, Tatum is a valuable player you can build around for any format.

There is some injury risk, but KD is as efficient as they come. A 50/40/90 threat that touches nearly every category is hard to pass up in any format. Durant hasn't finished below 12th per game since his rookie season.

Tier 2: All-Star caliber PFs

1. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

2. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

3. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

4. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Chet Holmgren slides over to PF with Isaiah Hartenstein in the building. Holmgren costs an early-to-mid second-round pick, which is justified given his production with upside in blocks.

Scottie Barnes is one of the most versatile wings in fantasy basketball. Barnes brings the stocks and counting stats that are valuable in any format. Last year's breakout was for real.

The departure of Paul George opens up more touches for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi would be in the elite tier if it weren't for his availability issues. As such, Leonard's third-round ADP is appropriate because, despite his injury history, he's one of the most efficient wings who locks down defensively.

The Grizzlies' season was decimated due to injury, but JJJ managed to play 60+ games for the third consecutive season. Jackson Jr.'s blocks were down last season, so hopefully, playing his more natural position at PF can revive the defensive numbers that fantasy managers are looking for from the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Tier 3: Early round PFs

1. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

4. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers decided to run it back, and while that could be a cause for concern, I'm more excited about Evan Mobley's prospects as he heads into his fourth NBA season. We saw gradual improvements in his efficiency and with new head coach Kenny Atkinson in the building, we'll see Mobley's versatility showcased more than it was under J.B. Bickerstaff.

The Hawks are in a weird place, but that has no bearing on how good Jalen Johnson will be. Johnson is a stat-stuffer whose only weakness is his free-throw shooting (and even that's improving).

I'm bullish on Paolo Banchero because of his counting stats. After securing his first All-Star bid last season and the Magic clearly moving like contenders, he'll be in for a big third season. The lack of 3s and turnovers is a challenge for 9-category leagues, but he's a solid all-around player in the right build. In points leagues, he's a beast.

Tier 4: Mid-round PFs

1. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

2. Julius Randle, New York Knicks

3. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

4. Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

5. Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

6. Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

In Julius Randle's case, it's about how much, if any, he'll have to sacrifice or defer offensively. A sixth-round ADP is suitable, given what we know he can do as a rebounder and passer from the PF spot.

The reports of Zion Williamson being in shape appear legit. Considering Zion is coming off playing 70 games last year, this should bode well for his fantasy outlook. Few big men offer as much assist potential as Zion in the middle rounds of drafts.

Playoff Tobias Harris should be mentioned in the same vein as Playoff P (Paul George). Harris clearly had enough of Philly, and now he lands in an ideal position as the second option in Detroit. He's a boringly consistent and durable mid-round pick.

Tier 5: Young(ish) PFs with potential

1. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

2. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

3. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

4. Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves

5. Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz

6. Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan's arrival stunted Keegan Murray's upside, but he remains a coveted three-point specialist who rarely turns over the ball. You can snag Murray in the seventh round.

Jabari Smith Jr. made strides in his second season, upping his scoring, FG and 3-point percentages. If he can accumulate more stocks, Smith could take that next leap.

The Warriors are finally ready to turn Jonathan Kuminga loose. Kuminga's athleticism is off the charts and with his starting role solidified, he's in for a breakout season as the likely second option in the Warriors' offense.

Naz Reid won the Sixth Man of the Year award for a reason — he's nice. Reid will be a fixture of the Wolves' rotation and reliable bench depth for any fantasy manager around the ninth and 10th rounds.

Taylor Hendricks is gaining steam as Jazz's starting PF. In the 23 starts over the final two months of his rookie year, Hendricks posted a 61% true shooting percentage (league average is 58%). Hendricks can hit 3s, rebound and is a sneaky defender going late in drafts.

Tier 6: Uninspiring but serviceable PFs

1. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

2. Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

3. P.J. Washington Jr., Dallas Mavericks

4. Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

5. Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

6. Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

7. Caleb Martin, Philadelphia 76ers

8. Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic

Jerami Grant is among the few 20-point scorers near the ninth/10th round of drafts. Grant doesn't fit the Blazers' timeline, so a move to a contender might be what he needs to reinvigorate the defensive and rebounding stats he used to provide.

Bobby Portis Jr. is in Doc Rivers' circle of trust, so his minutes are safe. He is another 10th-round guy who provides scoring, rebounding and solid peripherals despite coming off the bench.

Tier 7: Young PF watchlist

1. Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets

2. Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

3. Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

4. Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat

Remember, the Nets are in rebuild mode, so Noah Clowney will inevitably earn a healthy dose of minutes this season. Clowney ranked 92nd percentile in points scored per shot attempt and 96th percentile in block percentage per minute in his rookie campaign — pretty strong numbers from a 20-year-old. With an ADP in the 13th round, Clowney is worth a flier.

Keep an eye out for Matas Buzelis. If Zach LaVine is dealt or Patrick Williams stinks up the joint, the rookie from Chicago could emerge as a fantasy asset. Buzelis is athletic, has a decent handle and possesses some playmaking and two-way abilities. Don't sleep.

Tier 8: Bench depth PFs

1. Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers

2. Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics

3. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets

4. Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers

5. Larry Nance Jr., Atlanta Hawks

6. Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

7. Grant Williams, Charlotte Hornets

8. Dario Saric, Denver Nuggets

9. Xavier Tillman Sr., Boston Celtics

10. Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers

11. Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers

12. Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

13. Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings