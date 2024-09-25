Fantasy basketball preview, BUY or SELL injury-prone players & NBA conference finals predictions | Good Word

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports fantasy basketball expert Dan Titus for a full preview of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The guys start by talking about Victor Wembanyama, who Dan says has overtaken Nikola Jokic as the #1 overall pick in fantasy basketball drafts, and then get into some fantasy breakout stars and a couple of veterans worth fading in your league.

There are a handful of injury-prone players that made news in the past week, either with reports of injury (Mitchell Robinson), surgery (Kawhi Leonard) or contract extensions (Joel Embiid). And there are always those summer gym vlogs from Ben Simmons. Vinnie and Dan go through each of them and say whether or not they would "buy" or "sell" that player heading into the fantasy basketball season.

Last year saw the top preseason championship contenders fall on their face come playoff time, so the guys go through this year's preseason odds and try to pick out which teams will make it to their conference championship and which ones will not. Is everyone sleeping on the Thunder? Is it time to give up on the Warriors as contenders?

We've got everything you need to get ready for the NBA season and your fantasy basketball season in this episode!

(02:55) - 2024-25 NBA fantasy basketball preview

(20:40) - BUY or SELL injury-prone players

(28:55) - Do the Knicks need to make a trade?

(30:45) - Which championship contenders will make the conference finals?

(38:30) - How far can Ja Morant take the Grizzlies?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts