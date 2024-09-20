Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Time to pick up Parker Meadows

We’ve reached the final edition of the 2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire series, and as someone who took over this topic during the second half of the season, I would like to offer my appreciation to those who were loyal readers down the stretch.

It goes without saying that at this late stage of the season, matchups control most of the decisions when making free-agent moves. Fortunately, there are a few hitters who are heading to Coors Field in the coming days and several starters who will finish their campaign against the White Sox.

Parker Meadows (OF, Detroit Tigers, 21%)

Meadows is a massive reason that the Tigers are threatening to steal a postseason spot. The youngster is doing an outstanding job of setting the table for the rest of the lineup, having hit .303 with five homers, five steals, 22 RBI and 24 runs scored in 37 games since being recalled on August 3. Detroit is as motivated as any team to win games in the coming days, which means that Meadows will be in every lineup.

Lars Nootbaar (OF, St. Louis Cardinals, 25%)

Nootbaar has finally enjoyed a productive stretch during an otherwise unproductive and injury-impacted season by posting a .914 OPS this month. And his recent success is exciting to see, as the outfielder entered 2024 as a breakout candidate before struggling to meet expectations. Still, the main reason that Nootbaar belongs in this article is the fact that he and the Cardinals will open next week at offense-inducing Coors Field against the Rockies, who have baseball’s worst ERA (5.40).

Masyn Winn (SS, St. Louis Cardinals, 38%)

Winn is wrapping up a respectable season in which he emerged as the Cardinals leadoff hitter. He has been ice-cold in September, but wise managers will more heavily weigh his season-long success than his recent results, especially when he’s set to open next week with three games at Coors Field. Managers who are looking for runs scored in roto leagues should be especially keen on adding Winn this weekend.

Spencer Horwitz (1B/2B, Toronto Blue Jays, 39%)

Horwitz has excelled against righties this season (.898 OPS) and he has been terrific in all situations in September (1.036 OPS). The left-handed hitter is in prime position to finish 2024 on a high note, as Toronto will face right-handed starters in all but one of its remaining games. Horwitz won’t provide any steals, but he’s a safe source of homers and batting average.

Martín Pérez (SP, San Diego Padres, 26%)

Pérez isn’t a great pitcher, and I won’t try to convince you otherwise. Sure, the left-hander has logged solid ratios (2.72 ERA, 1.12 WHIP) in eight starts with the Padres, but he has also posted a 4.94 FIP during that stretch. Still, Pérez is plenty good enough to register a quality start on Saturday, when he faces the lowly White Sox. Those who need to squeeze out one more win this week will find no better option on waivers than Pérez.

Reese Olson (SP, Detroit Tigers, 23%)

Olson threw 50 pitches in a September 16 return from the IL, and although he didn’t have a successful outing, he has been effective overall this year (3.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP). The right-hander gets another chance to build up his stamina this weekend, before he makes an appealing start against the White Sox next week. If he looks decent vs. Baltimore on Saturday, managers should add him right away.

Keider Montero (SP, Detroit Tigers, 10%)

Montero is on a roll right now, having tossed 14 scoreless innings in his past two starts. And he has a great chance to finish the season with another terrific outing when he faces the White Sox next week. With Perez, Olson and Montero, fantasy managers have the option of getting three starts against Chicago over the coming days.

Kumar Rocker (SP, Texas Rangers, 29%)

Rocker has burst onto the fantasy season in September by racking up 12 strikeouts across seven innings in two starts. And managers who need whiffs get one more shot at this elite prospect when he draws a favorable matchup against the A’s next Thursday. Rocker doesn’t go deep into games, which limits his win potential, but those who are focused on ratios and whiffs will find him to be the perfect fit.

Luke Weaver (SP/RP, New York Yankees, 36%)

Exhibit A in the “you can’t predict baseball” argument is Weaver, who entered 2024 with a lifetime 5.14 ERA across 574.1 innings and will head into October as part of a closer committee for one of the best teams in baseball. The 31-year-old has transitioned from a below-average starter to one of baseball’s best relievers, having logged a 3.02 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP and a 95:26 K:BB ratio across 80.1 innings. He has two saves since September 6, and managers who need saves down the stretch could put both Weaver and co-closer Tommy Kahnle (1.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) into their lineup.