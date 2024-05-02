Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: It's the perfect time to stream starters for the action ahead

This weekend is highlighted by the multitude of appealing pitching streamers. Plenty of mid-level hurlers are available in most leagues and are set to face the weakest offenses in baseball during the coming days. On the hitting side, the Reds and Cardinals offer some excellent streamers, and the A’s could be a surprising source of offense in deep leagues.

Matchups to Target

Reds vs. Orioles

The Reds could launch several long balls when they play at their homer-happy venue against three unremarkable starters, two of whom are prone to surrendering round-trippers (John Means, Dean Kremer). Jonathan India (55%) is a good streamer all weekend, and Stuart Fairchild (0%) is a viable option against southpaws on Friday and Saturday. Switch-hitter Jeimer Candelario (40%) could break out of an early season slump, while left-handed hitting outfielder Jake Fraley (27%) and Will Benson (22%) are great options against the righty Kremer on Sunday.

Cardinals vs. White Sox

The Cards' underachieving offense could get on track when they face a White Sox team that ranks 29th in baseball with a 5.15 ERA. Brendan Donovan (38%) and Lars Nootbaar (35%) are great options against right-handed starters on Friday and Saturday, but the club will not offer any obvious streaming candidates against southpaw Garrett Crochet on Sunday.

A’s vs. Marlins

The A’s unremarkable offense could have a better weekend than usual when they face three Miami starters with an ERA over 4.30. Two of the Marlins starters are southpaws, which makes right-handed hitters Tyler Nevin (8%) and Brent Rooker (19%) viable options. Nevin is especially interesting, as he is having the best season of his brief career (.875 OPS).

Guardians @ Angels

Although Reid Detmers should hold his own on Saturday, he is sandwiched between two subpar right-handed starters. Additionally, the Angels bullpen ranks 27th in baseball with a 5.42 ERA. Bo Naylor (29%) is off to a slow start this season but remains a good catching streamer for the weekend. Will Brennan (2%) and Gabriel Arias (5%) are deep-league options.

Matchups to Avoid

Astros vs. Mariners

This figures to be a low-scoring series, with all six starters having impressive skill sets. Aside from Kyle Tucker, José Altuve, Yordan Álvarez and Yainer Díaz, the remaining Astros hitters are questionable options. There are fewer strong options from the Mariners, who can offer only Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh.

Phillies vs. Giants

Managers typically enjoy streaming Philadelphia batters who are playing at home, but they are less appealing when facing three San Francisco starters who each own an ERA under 3.20. The five members of the team who are rostered in over 90% of leagues will need to remain active, but this is otherwise not a situation to give players the benefit of the doubt.

Seeking Saves

LAST CALL: Héctor Neris, Chicago Cubs (57% rostered)

Neris is clearly the Cubs closer, having collected four saves since April 20. Those in shallow leagues have yet to embrace the change, as the right-hander remains just 55% rostered. But there is a good chance that Neris will earn a save or a vulture win when he works high-leverage innings in a home series against the Brewers this weekend.

Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays (46% rostered)

Adam is available in a few more leagues than Neris, and he remains the top saves candidate in a Rays bullpen that will work without closer Pete Fairbanks for the foreseeable future. Adam has been excellent this year (1.29 ERA, 0.64 WHIP) and should work the ninth inning of close games during a weekend home series against the Mets.

Seeking Steals

Johan Rojas, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (7% rostered)

As was previously mentioned, Rojas and his teammates may have trouble collecting base knocks against three solid Giants starters. But the outfielder will be a big threat to steal when he reaches base, as Giants catcher Patrick Bailey has allowed more swipes this year than all but two catchers. Six of Rojas’ seven steals have come against right-handers as well, and all three scheduled San Francisco starters throw from the right side.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in parentheses.

Lance Lynn vs. CWS (Saturday, 38)

Paul Blackburn vs. MIA (Saturday, 41)

Erick Fedde @STL (Saturday, 41)

Clarke Schmidt vs. DET (Saturday, 37)

Kyle Gibson vs. CWS (Sunday, 19)

Martín Pérez vs. COL (Friday, 25)

Michael Wacha vs. TEX (Saturday, 46)

Jake Irvin vs. TOR (Saturday, 7)

Dane Dunning @KC (Saturday, 25)

J.P. Sears vs. MIA (Friday, 6)

Ryan Weathers @OAK (Friday, 11)

Trevor Rogers @OAK (Saturday, 8)

Jon Gray @KC (Sunday, 40)

Cooper Criswell @MIN (Sunday, 2)

Ryan Feltner @PIT (Sunday, 3)

Jameson Taillon vs. MIL (Saturday, 32)

Bailey Falter vs. COL (Sunday, 21)

Sean Manaea @TB (Sunday, 28)

Ben Lively vs. LAA (Saturday, 7)

Slade Cecconi vs. SD (Saturday, 7)

Dean Kremer @CIN (Sunday, 20)