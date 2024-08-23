Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Plenty of reliever options, plus a SP stash for next week

Relievers are the highlight of this week’s batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire options, as many teams are in flux with their ninth-inning situation. There are also a couple of interesting starters to grab, but things are less exciting on the hitting side. With few hitters available who are obvious long-term options, managers will be wise to use the upcoming Major League schedule to stream their weakest hitting slots.

Lucas Erceg (RP, Kansas City Royals, 45%)

Erceg is a must-grab reliever right now. The right-hander has earned his way to the top of an unsettled Royals bullpen by posting a 14:0 K:BB ratio across 10.1 scoreless innings since being acquired in late July. He has earned three saves since August 10 and should continue to anchor the relief corps on a club with postseason aspirations.

Edwin Uceta (RP, Tampa Bay Rays, 25%)

Uceta is throwing as well as any reliever in baseball, as is evidenced by his 0.90 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB ratio in 30 innings. And with Pete Fairbanks on the IL, the 26-year-old has a chance to collect saves, as he did on Tuesday when he shut down the Astros for 1.1 frames. The only variable that is preventing a full-fledged Uceta endorsement is the fact that the Rays are famous for sharing save chances. Still, Uceta can help many managers in multiple categories.

Porter Hodge (RP, Chicago Cubs, 16%)

Hodge has been has been effective in 30.1 rookie-year innings with the Cubs, logging a 2.08 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and a 36:12 K:BB ratio. He picked up a save on Tuesday, a few hours after the team released closer Héctor Neris, and he has the skill set to hold the role in the coming weeks. Concerns that the team could form a ninth-inning committee, which would also consist of veteran Jorge López, keeps Hodge behind Erceg and Uceta in the waiver wire pecking order.

Andrew Heaney (SP, Texas Rangers, 16%)

I can already tell you that the two-start options on the waiver wire next week won’t be pretty. Wise managers will stash Heaney right now, as he should be the best option in an otherwise weak group. The left-hander can post a double-digit strikeout total across a two-start week, and he has an excellent chance to log helpful ratios and earn a win when he takes on the White Sox (last in runs scored) and the A’s (25th in runs scored).

Bowden Francis (SP/RP, Toronto Blue Jays, 41%)

Francis has been one of baseball’s best starters of late, using an altered pitch mix to allow three runs over 19 innings while posting a 22:1 K:BB ratio in his past three starts. The right-hander struggled as a starter at the outset of the season before landing on the IL, but he was excellent last year as a reliever (1.73 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 35:8 K:BB rate). He should be started in most leagues for a home outing against the Angels tomorrow but has a tougher matchup in Boston next week. Having reliever eligibility gives Francis added appeal in head-to-head leagues.

Adrian Del Castillo (C, Arizona Diamondbacks, 16%)

Managers who are rostering anyone below the status of an elite catcher should take a long look at grabbing Del Castillo. The rookie was sensational in the minors this year, batting .319 with 24 homers, 70 RBI and 86 runs scored in 100 games. That success has transferred to the majors, where he is hitting .361 with a 1.092 OPS while filling in for injured catcher Gabriel Moreno. The fact that Del Castillo is part of the highest-scoring lineup in baseball is the icing on the cake.

Spencer Horwitz (1B/2B, Toronto Blue Jays, 12%)

Horwitz is perfectly situated to excel in the coming days. The left-handed hitter has predictably excelled against righties, posting an .876 OPS in those matchups. And the Blue Jays are scheduled to face right-handed starters in 10 of their next 11 games, which should keep Horwitz batting regularly out of the heart of the lineup. The same can be said for lefty-swinging second baseman Will Wagner (5%), who lacks power and speed but should be a great source of batting average.

TJ Friedl (OF, Cincinnati Reds, 43%)

If Friedl had been healthy all season, his name wouldn’t be anywhere near this article. However, the outfielder struggled with injuries throughout the first half, which caused him to become an afterthought in many leagues. Friedl has flexed his muscle this month, producing five homers in 20 August games. And Reds manager Derek Bell has taken notice, making the 29-year-old his regular cleanup hitter. Adding to Friedl’s appeal is that the Reds play seven games at their hitter-friendly home park next week.

Derek Hill (OF, Miami Marlins, 1%)

I’m not going to convince you that Hill is a great player (.709 OPS), but he deserves some credit for compiling four homers and five steals in 109 at-bats. The outfielder is in this article for one reason – because he will open next week with four games at hitter-friendly Coors Field against the worst pitching staff in baseball. Hill regularly hits fifth in the Marlins lineup and should be part of some high-scoring games next week. Infielder Jonah Bride (17%) is another Miami hitter to consider.