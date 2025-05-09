Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Brief: Widely available save sources being overlooked

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don scans for save sources and provides updates on evolving bullpen situations.

Arizona Diamondbacks

With A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez both sidelined with arm injuries, Shelby Miller has emerged as the favorite for saves in Arizona. Kevin Ginkel could also be in the mix, but Miller has been terrific while posting a 1.15 ERA (2.82 SIERA). He backs it with a 0.89 WHIP, a 21.0 K-BB% and a 31.2% CSW, so Miller’s strong start has been legit. The Diamondbacks have produced the third-most save opportunities in the league, so Miller needs to be added in fantasy leagues. He’s available in more than 70% of Yahoo leagues.

Boston Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman hit 104 mph Wednesday night, when he recorded his first save in three weeks. Chapman continues to pitch well, and more save opportunities should arise, but Boston will mix and match closing. Justin Slaten has allowed five runs over his last three appearances, while Liam Hendriks has tossed seven scoreless innings since his first outing of the year. Hendriks may start acquiring some ancillary saves moving forward.

Chicago Cubs

Ryan Pressly's ERA spiked from 2.08 to 7.62 after he was pounded for nine runs (eight earned) without recording an out after entering a tied game in extra innings Tuesday. While one early bad outing can lead to a misleading ERA for a reliever, Pressley's was sure to rise significantly given his peripherals. Pressly's -4.8 K-BB% ranks dead last among 188 qualified relievers.

Porter Hodge owns a 1:4 K:BB ratio over his last four appearances (3.1 innings), but he’s next in line for saves in Chicago. Expect the Cubs to eventually trade for a closer.

Cincinnati Reds

Emilio Pagán remains available in 37% of Yahoo leagues, but he’s locked in as the Reds’ closer. He owns a miniscule 0.63 WHIP and a 25.4 K-BB% after losing 30 pounds during the offseason. Meanwhile, Alexis Díaz is back in the minors after another blowup. Pagán has recorded all of Cincinnati’s last five saves (Graham Ashcraft blew a save opportunity Thursday with Pagán unavailable having pitched back-to-back days), so his role as closer appears secure.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are tied with the most wins in baseball (25) but rank just 20th in save opportunities (13). Moreover, Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle are sharing Detroit's closer's role. Both Vest (21% rostered) and Kahnle (35%) should be rostered in deeper fantasy leagues, but their usage is admittedly frustrating. Kahnle has thrown his changeup (86.1 mph) on 84% of his pitches this season!

New York Yankees

Devin Williams has lost the closer's role while posting a 9.24 ERA and a career-low 7.9 K-BB%. He struck out the side while getting out of an extra-inning jam Wednesday night, which was a step in the right direction. Luke Weaver (62%) has allowed just one run all season (0.53 ERA) and is the current favorite for saves in New York's pen. He should be rostered in all formats.

However, Williams owns a career 2.21 ERA, and he recorded a 30.7 K-BB% that would’ve ranked second among all qualified relievers last season. He has plenty of incentive to rack up saves during a contract year. Williams is capable of being a top three fantasy RP moving forward, but he obviously needs to reclaim the closer’s role.

Pittsburgh Pirates

David Bednar recorded Pittsburgh’s last save, and his recent usage suggests he’s surpassed Dennis Santana as the Pirates’ closer again. Bednar’s 5.00 ERA comes with a 2.74 SIERA and a 20.5 K-BB%. He sports a 10:1 K:BB ratio and a 2.25 ERA over eight innings since returning from a brief trip to the minors earlier in the year. Bednar is one season removed from recording 39 saves with a 2.00 ERA, and he’s back closing. He shouldn’t be available in more than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

San Francisco Giants

Ryan Walker had another rough outing Tuesday, but he bounced back with a save Wednesday. Camilo Doval (45%) has rebounded this season and is a strong alternative, but manager Bob Melvin prefers using him in a high leverage role with Walker closing. That said, Walker hasn't been as sharp this year compared to last, and his leash on the role is much shorter now than when the season started. Doval could get the job should Walker falter again.

Texas Rangers

Luke Jackson (45%) has recorded eight of Texas’ 11 saves, but his ERA is up to 6.00 on the season. He’s made just one appearance in May, but that’s because the Rangers haven’t provided any save chances. Jackson remains the favorite for saves, but Robert Garcia (11%) and Chris Martin (34%) loom. Manager Bruce Bochy appears to prefer to use Martin in a high leverage role, but he’s pitched far better (25.4 K-BB%) than Jackson (11.3%) this season.