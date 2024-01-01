Ex-Washington State QB Cam Ward declares for NFL draft in move that has transfer portal implications across college football

Former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward isn’t transferring to another school after all.

Ward announced Monday in a short video that he was declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. It’s a decision that could have ramifications across all of college football.

Ward was perhaps the most coveted transfer quarterback remaining in the portal. He announced at the end of the regular season that he was exploring a transfer from Washington State and was immediately linked to top programs across the country like Ohio State, Florida State, Miami and others.

Instead, he’s heading to the NFL. And there’s now one fewer quarterback available for schools like the three mentioned above if they are looking for a new quarterback for the 2024 season.

Ward transferred to Washington State from Eastern Washington ahead of the 2022 season. He threw for nearly 7,000 yards and 48 TDs over his two seasons with the Cougars and had more season of eligibility remaining.

With Ward off to the NFL, the top two quarterbacks in the transfer portal who have significant starting experience are former Kansas State QB Will Howard and former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Howard has been strongly rumored as a possibility to transfer to USC while Uiagalelei could be a target for a team like Florida State.

The Seminoles are in the market for a quarterback because Jordan Travis is out of eligibility and backup QB Tate Rodemaker is in the transfer portal himself. Third-string true freshman Brock Glenn started both the ACC title game and the Orange Bowl blowout loss to Georgia and looked very much like a player in his first season of college football playing in those games.

Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke entered the transfer portal at the end of the season after Emory Williams took over as the starter during the season. Williams is coming back to Miami, but he suffered a season-ending arm injury against Florida State.

Ohio State could roll with Devin Brown at quarterback for the 2024 season if it doesn’t land a transfer. Brown served as the backup to Kyle McCord during 2023 and started the Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri after McCord transferred to Syracuse. But Brown was injured in the first half. Freshman Lincoln Kienholz struggled in his place.

“Fresh off the game, it’s hard to process all of it right now but we have to figure out what’s the best thing for the team moving forward,” Day said when asked about a potential exploration of the transfer portal. “And that’s in a lot of areas. So we’ve got to take a hard look at that and get that figured out. But everything will be looked at.”