Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis agrees to cooperate in Arizona 'fake elector' case

PHOENIX — Donald Trump's former attorney Jenna Ellis has reached a cooperation agreement with officials in Arizona as part of the state's "fake elector" case, the Arizona attorney general's office announced Monday.

The state is dropping the charges against Ellis in exchange for her cooperation, officials said.

Ellis was facing nine felonies as part of the case.

She pleaded not guilty in Maricopa County court in June for her alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona.

As part of her cooperation deal, Ellis has agreed to provide information and materials to law enforcement officials as well as to testify "at any time and place," according to a copy of her cooperation agreement that was released by officials.

Ellis also sat for a recorded proffer session with the attorney general's office on June 17, according to the agreement.

"This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement. "I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation with our investigation and prosecution. Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court."

This spring, Ellis was one of eighteen individuals indicted by Mayes' office over their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. A number of former and current aides to Trump were among those indicted, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

Trump was not charged in the case.

The deal marks the second cooperation agreement for Ellis, who previously pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in Georgia last year after she was indicted in Fulton County alongside Donald Trump and 17 others over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

Appearing in a Georgia courtroom in October, Ellis tearfully denounced her work on behalf of Trump during the 2020 election.

"If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump, in these post-election challenges," Ellis told the judge in that case. "I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse."

ABC News later exclusively obtained video of Ellis' proffer session with Fulton County prosecutors.

In addition to Ellis, Georgia defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell and Scott Hall also took cooperation deals in that case.

