Ex-Cowboys WR Michael Gallup retiring at 28 years old after 6 NFL seasons

Michael Gallup is calling it a career.

The Las Vegas Raiders placed the veteran wide receiver on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, indicating his retirement. Gallup is 28 years old.

Gallup played six seasons in the NFL, all of them with the Dallas Cowboys. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Raiders as a free agent this offseason and projected to play in a backup role. With veterans scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday, Gallup instead opted to retire from football.

It's not clear why Gallup made the decision. He didn't address his retirement publicly when the Raiders filed the roster designation.

Gallup joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick out of Colorado State in 2018. He tallied 507 yards as a rookie and emerged as a top target of Dak Prescott's in his second season, posting 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs.

He didn't approach those numbers in his subsequent four seasons. He tallied 843 yards and five touchdowns in his third season and didn't top 445 yards in any of his final three seasons. The Cowboys released him this offseason two years into a five-year, $57.5 million contract. He made nearly $30 million over the course of his career with the Cowboys.

He retires having tallied 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns.