Ex-aide to Josh Shapiro allegedly invoked Pennsylvania governor's name in threat that left woman 'weeping'

WASHINGTON — A one-time aide to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro left a woman "weeping and in shock" after threatening her on a phone call in 2018, according to an email the woman sent to state lawmakers in 2023, five years after the alleged conversation.

The former aide, Mike Vereb, allegedly invoked Shapiro's name on the call, telling the woman that "by the time he and Josh were done with me, I would be worse than nothing," said the woman, who requested that her name not be published, in an interview with ABC News.

"You are going to continue to be nothing by the time Josh and I get done with you," the woman quoted Vereb as saying, telling ABC News that she was left "shaken" by the way in which Vereb "freely" referenced others in power.

"Obviously part of what left me shaken was not just Mr. Vereb's aggressive and unrelenting tone, but how freely he made it seem he was speaking beyond himself," she said.

News of the alleged 2018 incident, which has not been previously reported, comes as Shapiro emerges as a leading contender to become Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential running mate on the Democratic ticket.

There is no evidence that Shapiro, who was at the time Pennsylvania's state attorney general, was aware of Vereb's allegedly threatening call.

The 2018 incident marks the second allegation of wrongdoing against Vereb -- who was once one of Shapiro's closest aides. After bringing him to the governor's office in early 2023, the Shapiro administration settled an unrelated sexual harassment complaint against Vereb last September for nearly $300,000, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Weeks later, Vereb resigned.

Critics say the allegations against Vereb raise questions about whether Shapiro should have known about his alleged behavior and worked harder to prevent it.

Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Shapiro, claimed the then-attorney general was not made aware of the woman's complaint at the time and more broadly condemned Vereb's alleged behavior.

"This incident occurred 6 years ago and was not reported to agency leadership at the time," Bonder said in a statement to ABC News. "This alleged behavior would be completely inappropriate and would not be tolerated -- and any use of the Governor's name in this manner is unacceptable."

Vereb declined to comment for this story.

In the fall of 2023, within weeks of Vereb's resignation, the woman transmitted an email recounting her experience to one of Shapiro's deputy chiefs of staff and a group of state legislators, both Republicans and Democrats.

"[Vereb] confronted and threatened me that evening leaving me weeping and in shock standing alone in a parking lot," she wrote of the phone call in the October 2023 email, which was obtained by ABC News. "Then and now I was struck by how he seemed so at ease in threatening me."

She wrote that she had raised the incident at the time in 2018, including to a member of Shapiro's office who "compassionately listened" but later passed away without getting back to her. It is not clear what the employee did with the information before she passed away.

In her 2023 email, the woman -- a self-identified independent who was once a registered Republican -- hinted at the use of the governor's name: She wrote that Vereb was "naming a handful of folks with some power in Harrisburg" and made "some implication of the OAG" -- an apparent reference to the Office of the Attorney General.

The woman, who runs an independent nonprofit advocacy group for abused children, wrote she received the phone call from Vereb in 2018 in the course of a policy dispute between her organization and the attorney general's office.

As attorney general, Shapiro supported a change to Pennsylvania's Child Protective Services Law in the wake of his office's high-profile investigation into child abuse within the state's Catholic church. The woman's organization had pushed back on elements of the pending legislation -- citing potential "unintended consequences," she wrote -- which the woman said precipitated the call from Vereb.

The woman wrote in the email that she felt compelled to come forward again and write the email after news broke that Shapiro's administration had reached a settlement with an employee who accused Vereb of sexual harassment and retaliation, writing that "the recounting of how she felt intimidated and retaliated against resonated with me."

Of the $300,000 sexual harassment settlement Shapiro's administration brokered, a spokesperson said that "Shapiro and his Administration take every allegation of discrimination and harassment extremely seriously and have robust procedures in place to thoroughly investigate all reports," but "in order to protect the privacy of every current and former Commonwealth employee involved, the Administration does not comment further on specific personnel matters."

State Rep. Abby Major, one of the Republicans who received the woman's 2023 email, told ABC News on Wednesday she had previously known the woman through legislative work and was "proud" of her for coming forward last year -- suggesting that even if Shapiro was unaware of this specific incident, he bears responsibility for what she said were Vereb's well-known antics.

"[Vereb and Shapiro] have a history of Mike being his enforcer -- they play good cop, bad cop," Major said. "Mike [was] out doing Josh's dirty work so Josh can be the guy that everybody loves."

Erin McClelland, a Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer, appeared to criticize Shapiro's handling of the sexual harassment allegation on X last week.

"I want a VP pick that's secure enough to be second under a woman, is content to be VP & won't undermine the President to maneuver his own election & doesn't sweep sexual harassment under the rug," she wrote.

Other Democrats in the state have defended Shapiro's ability to work with women and his handling of the sexual harassment settlement, which precipitated Vereb's resignation.

"We know that Josh Shapiro would be an incredible pick [as the vice presidential nominee] -- I hope that he is highly considered," state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democrat, said this week. "But obviously, Vice President Harris knows what she's doing."

