National

Evacuations to Egypt continue as Israeli troops surround Gaza City: Full coverage of the Israel-Hamas war

By Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News

Rafah Crossing Opens To Allow Some Foreign Nationals And Injured To Leave Gaza RAFAH, GAZA - NOVEMBER 2: Citizens with foreign passports wait to travel through the Rafah crossing on November 2, 2023 in Rafah, Gaza. For the first time since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the crossing here at the Gaza-Egyptian border opened this week to allow a small number of foreign passport holders and seriously wounded to enter Egypt. The wounded have been taken to nearby hospitals, while Egypt is also preparing a field hospital in the area. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

By Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News

• Israel's ground assault continued Thursday with troops completing an "encirclement" around Gaza City, an IDF spokesman said.

• International calls for a ceasefire are growing louder as civilian deaths mount and the humanitarian crisis grows. Israel has so far rejected such calls in its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 people dead.

• More than 8,800 people — including thousands of children — have since been killed in retaliatory strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

• President Biden suggested a humanitarian "pause" on Wednesday, as limited evacuations into Egypt began through the Rafah border crossing.

• U.S. citizens were among the first to leave the besieged enclave, along with other foreign nationals and injured Palestinians. Another 400 American nationals were approved to leave Gaza on Thursday.

Our live coverage has ended for today.

