National

Evacuation orders lifted after brush fire contained in Los Angeles County

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
By Meredith Deliso, ABC News

LOS ANGELES — A brush fire burning near homes in Los Angeles County prompted evacuation orders Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Burbank Fire Department said Tuesday evening it managed to stop the forward progress of the Bethany Fire, which was burning near a residential area in Burbank, California.

Fire crews remained in the area for several hours cleaning up, advising people to stay clear of the area, police said.

"If you are on or near the hiking trails or in these recreation areas in the Burbank hills, please leave the area immediately," the Burbank Police Department said.

All hiking trails remain close through the evening, police said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!