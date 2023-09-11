ESPN-Charter reach agreement in cable dispute, ending blackout

The standoff between Disney and Charter Communications ended hours before the first Monday Night Football broadcast of the new NFL season.

The companies reportedly reached an agreement on Monday that will restore ESPN and other Disney-owned channels to Charter's nearly 15 million subscribers just in time for them to watch Aaron Rodgers make his New York Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Dinsey and Charter both had to compromise in order to complete the deal, according to CNBC. The network reported that Charter agreed to pay higher annual subscriber fees in exchange for its customers gaining access to Disney streaming services at a discount rate.

While it's common for carriage renewal disputes to drag on for weeks and to result in blackouts for unhappy customers, the Disney-Charter feud appeared to have higher stakes than a typical stalemate. Charter billed the negotiations as a pivotal moment for the pay-TV model that the cable giant claimed must be fixed or abandoned.

In an 11-page presentation to investors titled "The Future of Multichannel Video: Moving Forward, Or Moving On," Charter claimed to have "reached the point of economic indifference" with the cable TV business model. As if to prove it wasn't bluffing, Charter actively encouraged its Spectrum cable subscribers to take advantage of a "special offer" to sign up for FuboTV or to stream with another cable provider.

In other words, Charter was willing to invite its own subscribers to get their cable service from a competitor to minimize any impact on its broadband internet business.