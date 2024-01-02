ESPN apologizes for airing clip of woman flashing one of her breasts during Sugar Bowl broadcast

ESPN apologized for airing a woman flashing one of her breasts during Monday night’s Sugar Bowl coverage.

The clip of the woman occurred during the third quarter of Washington’s 37-31 win over Texas. As is typical during big sporting events, ESPN came back from a commercial with a clip of an area in the host city of the event. In this case, the footage came from a camera walking through a crowded French Quarter. As the camera went down the street, a woman was looking up to the left and showed her chest.

"We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast," ESPN spokesperson Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Those segments are typically pre-recorded as production crews gather clips that they can use as transition pieces during the broadcast. The moment was brief — if you were watching live, you had to have been watching intently to see what she did — so it seems very likely that the clip simply wasn’t watched very closely by the editing team in charge of piecing the B-roll into the broadcast.

Monday night’s Sugar Bowl was the final semifinal game of the four-team College Football Playoff as the postseason format expands to 12 teams after the 2024 season. Washington will meet Michigan for the national title on Jan. 8 in the fourth matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.