ESPN analyst John McEnroe to miss US Open coverage after testing positive for COVID-19

John McEnroe is not at the US Open this week after he tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Tuesday.

McEnroe, who works as ESPN’s lead tennis analyst for the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, said in a statement that he recently got sick and is now out indefinitely from the network’s coverage of the tournament.

"Unfortunately, after feeling a bit under the weather, I tested positive for COVID," McEnroe said in a statement, via ESPN . "I'm watching the US Open from home and can't wait to get back to work soon."

It’s unclear how long McEnroe will be out, though ESPN said it is looking forward to “welcoming him back when he’s ready.”

McEnroe won 77 singles titles in his playing career, including seven Grand Slam titles. He won the US Open four times, most recently in 1984. He last held the No. 1 ranking in the sport in 1985. McEnroe then joined ESPN for US Open coverage in 2009.

The US Open kicked off on Monday in New York. The women’s singles final is set for Sept. 9, and the men’s singles final is scheduled for Sept. 10. Novak Djokovic was the betting favorite on the men’s side at BetMGM, followed closely by Carlos Alcaraz. Poland’s Iga Swiatek is the betting favorite on the women’s side.