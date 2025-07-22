Erik Menendez in hospital, diagnosed with serious medical condition: Family

Erik Menendez, 54, is in the hospital and has been diagnosed with a serious medical condition, his family confirmed to ABC News.

The condition has not been disclosed.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were resentenced in May to 50 years to life in prison, which makes them eligible for parole -- the latest step in a yearslong battle for the brothers trying to get released after 35 years behind bars.

The brothers have a parole hearing on Aug. 21.

His attorney, Mark Geragos, appeared on TMZ calling for Erik Menendez’s immediate release.

"It's a serious condition," Geragos told TMZ.

"I just think he should be parole furloughed, I think is the proper term, and he could be medically furloughed in advance of the hearing so that he can work with the parole attorney and get up to speed and be ready and do it and give it his best shot. I think that it's the only fair and equitable thing to do," he said.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were initially sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has fought against their release, calling the brothers' claims of self-defense part of a litany of "lies." But the brothers have the support of over 20 family members in their efforts to be freed.

