Environmentalists, politicians, celebrities recall life and influence of primatologist Jane Goodall

Jane Goodall was a pioneer, a tireless advocate and a deeply compassionate conservationist who inspired others to care about primates — and all animals — during a long life well lived, according to tributes from around the world.

U.S. Sen Cory Booker of New Jersey posted a video of Goodall to social media, and thanked her for her “lasting legacy of conservation.” Journalist Maria Shriver said Goodall was a “legendary figure and a friend” who “changed the world and the lives of everyone she impacted."

The death of the famed primatologist, who lived among chimpanzees in Africa decades ago, was announced Wednesday by the Jane Goodall Institute. She was 91.

Here’s a roundup of some notable reaction to Goodall's death and legacy:

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres

“I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jane Goodall, our dear Messenger of Peace. She is leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity & our planet.” — on X.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay

“Dr. Jane Goodall was able to convey the lessons of her research to everyone, especially young people. She changed the way we see Great Apes. Her chimpanzee greetings at UNESCO last year — she who so strongly supported our work for the biosphere — will echo for years to come.” — written statement. Mike Bloomberg “Jane Goodall’s brilliant mind, compassionate heart, and pioneering spirit helped us better understand our connection to nature and our responsibility to defend it — and she inspired generations to do their part. It was an honor to have her alongside us just last week to share with leaders a message that is more urgent than ever.” — on X. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker “Thank you Jane Goodall for a lasting legacy of conservation, service to all of us, and for always being brave.” — on X. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “Heartbroken to hear of Dr. Jane Goodall’s passing. She was a pioneer whose research and advocacy reshaped our understanding of the natural world. Her wisdom and compassion will live on in every act of conservation. All of us who were so greatly inspired by her will miss her deeply.” — on X. Journalist Maria Shriver “Jane Goodall was a legendary figure and a friend. I admired her, learned from her, and was so honored to get to spend time with her over the years. She stayed at her mission and on her mission. She changed the world and the lives of everyone she impacted. The world lost one of its best today, and I lost someone I adored.” — on X. PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk “Jane Goodall was a gifted scientist and trailblazer who forever changed the way we view our fellow animals. Caring about all animals, she went vegan after reading Animal Liberation, and helped PETA with many campaigns, calling her 1986 visit to a Maryland laboratory full of chimpanzees in barren isolation chambers ‘the worst experience of my life.’ We could always count on her to be on the animals’ side, whether she was urging UPS to stop shipping hunting trophies, calling for SeaWorld’s closure, or a shutdown of the Oregon National Primate Research Center.” — in written statement. Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals “Goodall’s influence on the animal protection community is immeasurable, and her work on behalf of primates and all animals will never be forgotten.” — in written statement. Chef José Andrés “My friend Jane Goodall was the wisest and most compassionate person I’ve ever met. She could make anybody feel hopeful about the future … no matter the hardships of the present. Just this weekend, she wrote to let me know she was thinking about what she could do to alleviate all of the suffering in Gaza, in Ukraine, in Sudan, and beyond. She was my hero, my inspiration. I will miss her every single day.” — on X. Apple CEO Tim Cook “Jane Goodall was a groundbreaking scientist and leader who taught us all so much about the beauty and wonder of our world. She never stopped advocating for nature, people, and the planet we share. May she rest in peace.” — on X. ___ The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

