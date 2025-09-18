Elected officials and dozens of protesters are arrested at Manhattan immigration holding facility

NEW YORK — (AP) — More than a dozen elected officials were arrested Thursday while protesting conditions at a New York City immigration holding facility where a federal judge this week extended a court order requiring the government to shape up its treatment of detainees.

Eleven officials were arrested while attempting to inspect holding rooms on the 10th floor of the government’s 26 Federal Plaza building in Manhattan, according to a coalition of politicians, advocates and faith leaders involved in the protest.

The officials, including city Comptroller Brad Lander and members of the state legislature, were seeking to ensure compliance with a preliminary injunction issued Wednesday that requires U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to eliminate squalid conditions and overcrowding.

Lander was previously arrested at the building after he linked arms with a person authorities were attempting to detain. He was released hours later.

Other officials were arrested outside the building, including city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a spokesperson for the protesters said. In all, more than 75 people were detained.

