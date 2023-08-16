Ekeler's Edge is Back: Fantasy football's most unique podcast returns for Season Three

The NFL season is just around the corner, and we have some exciting news that's going to make your real-life football and fantasy experiences even better!

Season Three of Ekeler's Edge returns Thursday, August 16, on Yahoo Sports with Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports' fantasy analyst Matt Harmon.

Ekeler's Edge is the only fantasy football podcast co-hosted by an active NFL player who just happens to be a no-doubt first-round fantasy pick.

The show blends Harmon's industry-leading fantasy football analysis with Ekeler's real-life gameplay and locker room insights.

You're used to a fantasy podcast talking about the statistical impact of a long touchdown run, but it's something completely different for an actual top-five running back to describe how the play came together and why it happened from the point-of-view of the players on the field.

Ekeler's Edge also includes interviews with other top NFL players for props, trash talk and honest discussions about the emotional ups and downs of the football season. Previous guests have included: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones, New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley and more.

Remember, players on your fantasy roster are humans, too. Going beyond the Xs and Os, Ekeler's Edge is also about bringing the fantasy football community and the NFL players we all rely on for those wins each week closer together. And in that spirit, you can submit questions or leave voice memos — at askaustin@yahoosports.com — that could be a topic of discussion on the podcast.

The full-length podcast can be heard Wednesdays during the NFL season on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show feed (Apple Podcasts / Spotify) or watched in full on Yahoo Sports' YouTube channel.

For more Ekeler's Edge video clips, watch on Yahoo Sports, the Yahoo Sports app or Yahoo Fantasy social handles (X, Instagram, TikTok all @YahooFantasy).