Eagles parade: Philadelphia fans prepare for big Super Bowl celebration

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles fans will flock to downtown Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate the team's massive 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl.

The city expects 1 million people to attend the parade and ceremony -- including kids. Philadelphia city offices and Philadelphia public schools are closed for the citywide celebration.

"We look forward to joyfully celebrating the Eagles' victory as a community, and we hope that you do so safely and responsibly with friends and family," the school district said in a statement.

The Eagles players' parade begins at 11 a.m. More than 15 Jumbotron screens will be along the parade route to broadcast the celebration live.

The parade will be followed by a ceremony at 2 p.m. on the "Rocky" Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

But if you're heading to Philadelphia on Friday, make sure to layer up with your Eagles gear.

When the parade begins, gusty winds could reach 20 to 25 mph. The wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- will be only 22 degrees.

By 2 p.m., the wind chill is only expected to rise to 27 degrees -- much colder than normal for mid-February.

This is the Eagles' second Super Bowl championship; the team's first win was in 2018.

ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.

