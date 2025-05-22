Dyson Daniels, Draymond Green and Amen Thompson headline NBA All-Defensive first team

Dyson Daniels, Draymond Green, Amen Thompson, Luguentz Dort and Evan Mobley were named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team on Thursday, the league announced.

It's the ninth time in Green's career that he's received the honor.

The 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team!



Dyson Daniels

Luguentz Dort

Draymond Green

Evan Mobley

Amen Thompson#NBAAwards | @Kia pic.twitter.com/wflhuqvnJ6 — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2025

Toumani Camara, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Williams and Ivica Zubac were named to the second team, the league announced Thursday.

It marks the eighth time in his career Gobert has made the NBA's All-Defensive team, but the first team he's been named as a member of the second team.

The 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team!



Toumani Camara

Rudy Gobert

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jalen Williams

Ivica Zubac#NBAAwards | @Kia pic.twitter.com/N9detG3Otz — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2025

This story will be updated.