Dolphins open 21-day practice window for rookie De'Von Achane, who could play in Week 11

The Miami Dolphins are inching closer to adding yet another impressive weapon back into their league-leading offense. The team opened the 21-day practice window for rookie running back De'Von Achane on Monday, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Achane missed the past four games due to a knee injury. He sustained the injury during the team's 31-16 win over the New York Giants in Week 5, but tried to play through it. The team placed Achane on Injured Reserve prior to Week 6, meaning he would have to miss at least four weeks.

Prior to the injury, Achane looked like one of the most explosive rookies in the NFL. From Week 3 through Week 5, Achane rushed for 455 yards and scored 5 rushing touchdowns. He also added 63 yards and 2 receiving scores. Achane averaged an incredible 12.3 yards per rush over that period.

Achane could return to action as soon as Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, though that depends on how good he looks during practice. The Dolphins do not have to activate Achane immediately, however, and it still could take a few weeks before he plays in games.

Until then, Raheem Mostert should continue to lead the way in the Dolphins' backfield. Mostert, 31, is in the midst of a breakout season, and leads the NFL with 11 rushing touchdowns and 5.6 rushing yards per attempt.

Once healthy, Achane and Mostert will once again form one of the best running-back tandems in the NFL. The Dolphins already lead the league in points scored, so adding yet another explosive player to the mix should strike even more fear into opposing defenses.