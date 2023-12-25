Dolphins might lose WR Jaylen Waddle for a while due to high ankle sprain

The Miami Dolphins got a big win on Sunday, but the road to them winning an AFC East title might have gotten a lot tougher.

On Monday Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told media in South Florida that Jaylen Waddle, perhaps the best No. 2 receiver in the NFL, suffered what is believed to be a high ankle sprain in a win over the Dallas Cowboys. The team is getting more tests done, McDaniel said, but if it's a high ankle sprain it could keep Waddle out a while. Considering there are only two regular-season games left it's reasonable to worry that he'll be out until the playoffs.

McDaniel said he was optimistic Waddle wouldn't be out long.

"He's a really, really tough player," McDaniel said via Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. "He's battled through several things this year which has made him even more eager as a playmaker to make up for that with his play."

The Dolphins rely heavily on top receivers Tyreek Hill and Waddle, and taking one of them out of the equation changes the offense. The Dolphins won a game a couple weeks ago against the New York Jets without Hill, and they could win without Waddle. But it's a lot more difficult.

Waddle has 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. His big-play ability is part of what defines the Dolphins offense. He'd be hard to replace.

Miami leads the Buffalo Bills by two games in the AFC East but they're far from in the clear for the division title. Miami plays at Baltimore in Week 17 while the Bills host the Patriots. If the Bills win and the Dolphins lose, Buffalo at Miami in Week 18 would be for the AFC East title.

The Dolphins could win the division even if Waddle can't go the next two weeks. But the challenge grows without him.