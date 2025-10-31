DOJ, in a first, brings terrorism charge against alleged member of 764 network

(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department has filed terrorism charges against an Arizona man for his alleged role in the growing network of online predators known as "764," whose worldwide followers use social media platforms to target, groom and push young teens into harming themselves and others.

An indictment unsealed Thursday in Arizona charged 21-year-old Baron Martin of Tucson with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, marking the first time that the Justice Department has leveled such charges against an alleged member of 764.

The move does not mean that the U.S. government has formally designated 764 as a terrorist organization like ISIS or Al-Qaeda, but it does signify that the government believes members of 764 engage in "terrorist activity" under U.S. law.

Martin was first arrested in December and indicted on three counts of cyberstalking and producing sexually explicit material of children. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The indictment unsealed Thursday adds 26 more charges, alleging that he was deeply involved in a "sadistic and masochistic" conspiracy to "systematically and methodically target" vulnerable teenagers who can be pushed into cutting themselves with sharp objects, creating sexually explicit and gore-filled videos and photos, torturing animals, or even killing themselves -- all while on camera.

According to the indictment, while using 15 different monikers, Martin hosted and ran "group chats" associated with 764 on social media platforms, controlling access to them and making demands of victims, some of whom were extorted into participating.

The indictment cites nine specific victims who were allegedly targeted by Martin, ranging in age from 11 to 18.

In 2022, he allegedly forced a 13-year-old girl overseas to carve one of his online monikers -- "Convict" -- and other symbols on her body, causing "permanent disfigurement." And, live on a video call with 15 others, he allegedly forced the girl to let her family dog attack her family's hamster, and then he and the others made the victim stomp on the hamster's head and feed it to the dog, while also recording it to share with even more people, the indictment says.

Also in 2022, after Martin got into an online dispute with another 13-year-old girl, he allegedly threatened to kill her grandmother -- vowing that it would "send a message" -- and he offered to pay someone $3,000 to commit the murder, according to the indictment and other court documents. He also allegedly "conducted a live extortion" of an 18-year-old overseas, who, after being repeatedly told to kill herself, was forced to cut a symbol into her forehead -- after which Martin then allegedly shared a photo online of the girl's bloody face.

In other court proceedings, federal prosecutors said that Martin also "participated in bomb threats, swatting and doxing campaigns, and alleged kidnappings."

"This man's alleged crimes are unthinkably depraved and reflect the horrific danger of 764," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. "I urge parents to remain vigilant about the threats their children face online."

In addition to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, the indictment unsealed Thursday charges Martin with conspiring to maim someone in a foreign country, seeking murder for hire, promoting and distributing animal torture material, and numerous child exploitation-related charges, including taking part in a child exploitation enterprise.

Authorities say that one of the main goals of 764 and similar networks is to sow chaos and bring down society.

They try to accomplish this by first befriending vulnerable teens online and then convincing them to share sexually explicit images or videos of themselves, experts say. That sexually explicit material is then used to blackmail victims into increasingly violent actions, and it escalates from there -- with victims' family members or pets threatened if victims stop complying.

Victims routinely end up being coerced into carving their tormentor's online monikers into their own skin, mutilating themselves in other ways, attacking or threatening others, or torturing animals -- all while capturing it on camera, so the videos or photos can be shared with others to boost one's status within 764.

Predators also routinely promote neo-Nazi ideology, ISIS propaganda, and school shootings, desensitizing vulnerable teens to violence, authorities say.

Since the launch of the initial 764 group nearly five years ago -- when the 15-year-old Texas boy who started it named it after the first three digits of his ZIP code -- authorities say 764 has become a global movement, with an ever-expanding network of offshoots and subgroups that often rebrand and change their names to help keep social media companies and law enforcement from tracking them.

The FBI's Counterterrorism Division and the Justice Department's National Security Division are now looking at 764 and its offshoots as a potential form of domestic terrorism, even coining a new term to characterize the most heinous actors: "nihilistic violent extremists."

Last month, FBI Director Kash Patel told a Senate panel that fighting 764 is now "a priority" within the FBI.

"We're going after the new form of what I refer to as modern day terrorism in America, 764 crimes that involve harming our children by going after them online, causing self-mutilation, suicide, sexual abuse and steering them in the wrong direction," Patel said before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

According to the FBI, federal authorities have now opened investigations into more than 300 people suspected of ties to 764 or its offshoots across the country, with each subject under investigation potentially having victimized multiple young teens.

