Does Dalvin Cook change the Jets? Training camp takeaways

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein recap the whirlwind of news around the NFL, including the New York Jets signing Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor returning to camp, the Dallas Cowboys paying Zack Martin and the New England Patriots signing Ezekiel Elliott. Later, the duo give their biggest takeaways from the latest training camps they've visited, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

1:50 - The Jets signed Dalvin Cook, who is the cherry on top for a roster that looks ready to compete for a Super Bowl. The Jets are officially all in, and it's hard not to project them as legitimate contenders barring some concerns along the offensive line.

12:50 - Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin gets paid, as he gets an $8M raise for the next two seasons. Martin is the kind of player who is a no-brainer to pay, but Dallas has a few big extensions coming up they'll have to plan for in guys like Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb.

20:50 - The Patriots signed Ezekiel Elliott, who will complement Rhamondre Stevenson in a backfield that needed a short-yardage guy.

24:25 - Jonathan Taylor returned to camp Monday, but there's no reason to think the tension between Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts is anywhere near resolved. Charles thinks the Colts would be right to pay Taylor, especially if they see Taylor and Richardson form a connection once the season starts. The running back market continues to be a hot topic of debate around the NFL.

39:30 - Jori visited Cowboys camp and is most excited to see their wide receivers take a big step forward. Dak and his receivers have made their chemistry a huge point of emphasis, and they added speedy veteran Brandin Cooks.

46:20 - Charles visited Steelers camp, and he thinks the connection between QB Kenny Pickett and his wide receivers (including Allen Robinson and George Pickens) has taken a jump. The AFC North will be a bloodbath this season.

52:50 - Building off the focus on QB and WR connections, Jori saw improvements in the game of both Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. Brown appears to have gotten faster, while Hurts has put work into his passing and hopes to build off of a lethal 2022 campaign.

59:10 - Charles rounds out the podcast by giving his takeaway from Titans camp: this roster is being underrated. The defense is full of stars, while the offense seems to have added some exciting new pieces. If Ryan Tannehill can stay healthy, this team could compete in the AFC South.

