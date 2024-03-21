National

Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits MLB's first home run of 2024, wins himself a car

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts gestures after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The first home run of the 2024 MLB season belongs to Mookie Betts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop hit one 400 feet inside Gocheok Sky Dome during Thursday's Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres.

Not only did his home run cut the Padres' lead at the time to 10-8, it also earned Betts a brand new car.

Betts went yard in the bottom of the fifth inning off a 3-1 fastball from Padres pitcher Michael King.

As part of MLB's sponsorship with Hyundai, the first player to hit a home run during the two games in South Korea would take home across the Pacific Ocean an IONIQ 5 electric vehicle.

At the time of his homer, Betts was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a triple short of achieving the cycle.

Betts, 31, hit a career high 39 home runs and drove in 107 runs in 2023 for the Dodgers, finishing second in NL MVP voting.

