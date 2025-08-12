Documents released on Uvalde massacre show police chief did not follow training on active shooters

(UVALDE, Texas) -- Two months before a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the school district's then-police chief was required to attend a training about how to respond to an active shooter, which instructed in no uncertain terms that an "officer's first priority is to move in and confront the attacker."

When Pete Arredondo, the police chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District at the time of the May 2022 shooting, was confronted with precisely the situation his training should have prepared him for, he did the opposite of what the training instructed would have saved lives, according to a newly released trove of documents from the Uvalde school district.

"Time is the number one enemy during active shooter response," a lesson plan for the training said. "The best hope that innocent victims have is that officers immediately move into action to isolate, distract, or neutralize the threat, even if that means one officer acting alone."

More than three years after the shooting and the training designed to prevent it, Arredondo continues to fight a criminal case that alleges that he was responsible for putting students in danger by waiting 77 minutes to confront the gunman, who had holed up in adjoining fourth-grade classrooms.

Arredondo has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of child endangerment and abandonment on behalf of the injured and surviving children. His trial date is set for October 2025.

"From the benefit of hindsight where I'm sitting now, of course, it wasn't the right decision. It was the wrong decision, period," then-Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw told reporters days after the shooting.

The records of the active shooter training were included in a trove of documents released by the Uvalde School District on Monday, following a years-long effort to withhold the documents about the school district's response, security, and police training. After years of requests from the families of victims, the public, and media organizations, including ABC News, the records were released on the eve of the new school year, as prosecutors prepare to bring two former school district police leaders, including Arredondo, to trial.

Paul Looney, an attorney for Arredondo, said in a statement to ABC News, "There is very little that will shed any constructive light on what to do next time or who did or didn't do anything this last time. Much is being made of trying to keep information private and secret so that they can try to prosecute two officers. Those prosecutions are flawed. They are not going to be successful, but the hiding of information is hiding a gold mine that we need to be learning from so that we can handle it more constructively next time. I've seen all this stuff in discovery for quite a while now. The hiding of this is pointless and serves nobody any constructive purpose."

"I'm not sure if my battle for transparency will ever truly be over," said Gloria Cazares, the mother of 9-year-old Jackie Cazares, who was killed in the massacre. "I need to know everything that led up to my daughter's death and what happened after. Every detail matters. If we can't get justice, then the very least we deserve is every piece of evidence, every record, every truth that has been kept from us."

Among the hundreds of pages released, the records suggest that the flawed response was not because of a lack of training, but in spite of it. The Texas state legislature passed a law in 2019 that required school resource officers and police to participate in an approved active shooting training within 180 days of their employment. One such training in Uvalde took place on March 21, 2022, two months before the deadly shooting.

"First responders to the active shooter scene will usually be required to place themselves in harm's way and display uncommon acts of courage to save the innocent," the training said. "A first responder unwilling to place the lives of the innocent above their own safety should consider another career field."

The training also includes material about the flaws in the emergency response to the February 2018 deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where officers faced criticism for staging outside the building while the shooting took place. According to the materials, the training in Texas was mandated to prevent a similar tragedy from taking place, where a delayed law enforcement response could potentially contribute to additional casualties.

The newly released documents also shed light on the academic and disciplinary history of the deceased gunman, Salvador Ramos. The 18-year-old student was disciplined for inappropriate behavior at least 18 times between 2015 and 2018, including bullying other classmates, using inappropriate and sexual language, and fighting his peers, the documents say.

Ramos' incidents show a clear and documented pattern of low-grade but increasing and recurrent behavioral issues in school, according to the documents. His acting out was written up multiple times, but there was no clear follow-up documented to address his needs and help him. His parents were often absent from the process, the documents show.

His mother Adriana Reyes told law enforcement prior to the shooting that she was "scared" of her son. Speaking to ABC News after the shooting, Reyes said her son could be "aggressive" but he was not a "monster."

"We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others," Reyes said

In November of 2015, a disciplinary write-up noted Ramos wrote "I'm gay" on the back of another student's artwork planning sheet, according to the documents. Though he denied it, the student whose paper it was identified Ramos as the culprit. When the teacher called Ramos' mom, "it said this person is unavailable. I also tried calling grandfather's phone, and it said voicemail is full," the documents show.

In March 2018, Ramos was written up for truancy and got suspended, according to the documents. Also that March, he was written up for "'using sexual language' after repeatedly [being] told to stop." When told to do his work by a teacher, the documents say he flashed the "L" loser sign and was placed under in-school suspension.

Ramos was written up for drawing an "inappropriate picture" on an assignment in May 2018 and received in-school suspension, according to the records. The same month, a handwritten note in pink pen said he was sent to the office because "he refused to do his work. I told him to put his head down for the whole class or go to the office. He decided to go to the office."

Also in May 2018, Ramos "went up to a student and hit him in the arm. Another student reacted by kicking him," according to the documents. Under parent contact, the documents show the disciplinary record said, "no answer."

