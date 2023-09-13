Do contract holdouts even work? Future of the Jets + News or Noise? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The crew start with the Chris Jones contract and what the failed holdouts this season mean for the future of the franchise tag. Next, they address some key injuries in the AFC North, including J.K. Dobbins, Diontae Johnson and Jack Conklin. Finally, the duo dive into the Aaron Rodgers injury and what the New York Jets plan to do next. Fitz and Charles wrap up the show with a new segment where they decide what's news and what's noise over the last week.

4:55 - Chris Jones' holdout has ended as he has a new 1-year, $25M contract. All three major holdouts this offseason have ended favorably for the teams, and a conversation ensues over whether the franchise tag issue will ever be solved given it affects so few players every season.

11:20 - There are a few key injuries in the AFC North, including Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson and Cleveland Browns RT Jack Conklin. The duo discuss whether or not each of these teams need to add more talent and how the dynamic has shifted in the AFC North after only one week.

30:00 - The Jets Super Bowl hopes took a massive hit Monday night with the injury of Aaron Rodgers, and Charles points out how critical it was that General Manager Joe Douglas fought to keep the first-round pick sent to the Green Bay Packers as conditional. Both agree the Jets will try to acquire a veteran familiar with OC Nathaniel Hackett's offense and discuss a few potential options (no, Tom Brady is not a realistic option.)

50:35 - News or Noise? The duo react to more news around the NFL and decide whether or not it's something to pay attention to or if it's just noise. The NFLPA has called for an end to turf fields, but Charles needs to see more evidence that turf fields actually cause injuries before this becomes news. Colin Kaepernick's agent reached out to the Jets, but after 7 years away from football, both agree it's not realistic to think he'll get another chance in the league. Arthur Smith said as long as his team –the Atlanta Falcons – is winning, his skill players aren't concerned about their usage, but both agree that won't last forever. There is mounting pressure on Smith to use Drake London and Kyle Pitts optimally.

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."